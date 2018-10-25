Sister Tarpley: The Separation

By: Sister Shirley Tarpley, NDG Religion Editor

“Be still and know that I am God….” Psalm 46:10 There is a time and place in our walk with God in which He sets us in a place of waiting. It is a place in which all past experiences are of no value. It is a time of such stillness that it can disturb the most faithful if we do not understand that He is the one who has brought us to this place for only a season. It is as if God has placed a wall around us. No new opportunities–simply inactivity.

During these times, God is calling us aside to fashion something new in us. It is an isolation chamber designed to call us to deeper roots of prayer and faith. It is not a comfortable place, especially for a task-driven believer. Our nature cries out, “You must do something,” while God is saying, “Be still and know that I am God.” You know the signs that you have been brought into this chamber when He has removed many things from your life and you can’t seem to change anything. Perhaps you are unemployed. Perhaps you are laid up with an illness.

Most Christians live a very planned and orchestrated life where they know almost everything that will happen. But for people in whom God is performing a deeper work, He brings them into a time of quietness that seems almost eerie. They cannot say what God is doing. They just know that He is doing a work that cannot be explained to themselves or to others. Has God brought you to a place of being still? Be still and know that He really is God. When this happens, the chamber will open soon after.

Put your trust in God. Ask Him the way you should go, for God to lift up your soul. Ask God to teach you His will, for He is your God; ask Him to let the Holy Spirit to lead you on level ground (Psalm 143:8-10). Since God knows you and your special needs. Trust God to meet your needs in the way that He knows that is best. God knows what is in your heart and mind. Pray that God will provide you with His calmness and to fill you with good thoughts and actions as you interact with the people around you. In the name of Jesus Christ pray and don’t forget to offer God praise for what He