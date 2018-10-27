Ed Gray, NDG Senior Columnist: Trump Political Violence, and the Future of America

Straight Talk with Ed Gray

The events of this week are the latest political acts of terror within America. The political climate has revealed America may have descended into the throes of instability that threatens the republic itself. If we do not stop this slow slide of political instability, then our very own democracy will be at stake.

On Wednesday, October 24, 2018, several pipe bombs were sent to prominent Trump’s political opponents, with more discovered later. Among them were President Barack Obama, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former President Bill Clinton, former Attorney General Eric Holder, Democratic financier George Soros, Congresswoman Maxine Waters, and later others.

The vitriol venom regularly spewed from the occupant of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue has motivated many to act. Words and actions such as the pummeling of President Donald Trump’s opponents previously were confined to Trump rallies. Hatred is now out of it’s confined cage.

Americans have always had a robust political debate, it is no surprise that since 2017 the continuous haranguing of Trump political opponents would lead to this day. Today America is not exceptional, it is like any other country, that would have a president threaten the press with violence, and threaten to lock up his political opponents.

President Trump condemned the attempted terroristic threats and pipe bombs directed towards his opponents. Admirable indeed, however, President Trump, your past words contributed to the climate that inspired the events which begin to unfold on Oct. 24.

I am Ed Gray, and this is Straight Talk.

