Allred receives support from Democratic VIPs as early voting continues

By Ruth Ferguson, NDG Editor

Over the weekend as all campaigns push to get supporters to the polls before early voting ends on Nov. 2, Colin Allred received support from Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson and Congressman John Lewis. Allred is seeking to unseat Congressman Pete Sessions who has served for more than two decades representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District (TX-32). The North Texas district includes Dallas, Garland, Highland Park, Mesquite, Richardson, Rowlett, Sachse, University Park, and Wylie.

Saturday, Oct. 27 Rep. Lewis joined Allred, Johnson, and Congressman Beto O’Rourke at a March to the Polls rally held at Fretz Park. Early voting throughout Dallas County has been at historic numbers with more than three times the number of voters participating the first week, compared to 2014, the last midterm election.

A legendary civil rights icon, Rep. Lewis, pointed out that although maybe our forefathers came to America in different boats, but we are now one America. He was arrested 40 times during the Civil Rights era and five times since he joined Congress, primarily to help ensure everyone has the right to register and vote.

“Friends of mine gave their lives. Do your part, get out there and vote like you’ve never voted before,” Lewis advised the crowd at Fretz Park.

A different election cycle for Sessions

Sessions usually had little serious opposition during his tenure in Washington, but 2018 has proven to be a different year for him. His votes and attacks on Obamacare, support for the tax cut, and other issues have resulted in him having contentious town hall meetings when he held them at all over the last year.

The senate race featuring Congressman Beto O’Rourke’s effort to unseat Senator Ted Cruz has gained most of the attention throughout the spring and summer. Meanwhile, Allred has run a solid campaign and gained support from a wide spectrum of voters across economic, gender and racial groups.

“I’m not running for Congress to just be a check on one person in the White House,” Allred told the North Dallas Gazette during a recent interview, “I want to represent this community that has meant so much to me.”

Early voting continues until Nov. 2 and Election Day is Nov. 6.