Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson Urges Everyone to Vote, Vote, Vote!

By Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson

In a matter days those who have not cast their ballots during the early voting period must go to the polls and select candidates to decide the direction of our country for years to come. I urge all of those who plan to vote on Nov. 6 to support those candidates running under the banner of the Democratic Party.

On the national level, Democrats will work to ensure all Americans receive affordable healthcare, Medicare and Medicaid are protected, our nation adopts a prudent immigration policy, social security is protected and our nation adopts sensible and responsible firearms legislation.

The election of Democratic majorities in Congress will help us to achieve a sense of normalcy in our nation, and signal to our allies and supporters the vast majority of people in our country do not support the agenda presented during the last two years by an administration, whom at times, acts as if it is void of reality.

I urge you to vote for Senator Beto O’Rourke, who understands the issues all people are confronted with. As a Senator, he will protect and strengthen the Affordable Care Act.

He will not be partisan and he not alienate those who serve with him. His primary sense of duty will be to the people of Texas who elected him, not to special interest groups with hordes of cash.

In the race for Dallas County District Attorney, I urge you to cast your ballot for former Judge John Creuzot. He has the experience, the passion, and integrity necessary for a very significant job. He will serve us well!