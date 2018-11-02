March to Election Day moves on

By Ruth Ferguson, NDG Editor

As the final hours of Early Voting winds down, candidates continue to work on their supporters to the polls. In the Senate race, Ted Cruz attended a rally in Fort Worth this morning. Meanwhile, Rep. Beto O’Rourke has already attended rallies in Lewisville, Carrollton, and is now headed to Collin County with a first stop in Murphy. Headlines suggest he will not be celebrating on Tuesday, Nov. 6, but predictions have been wrong before.

“There’s only one person in this race who’s been to each one of the 254 counties in Texas,” Beto said at a rally in South Dallas in September. “Having spent the better part of two years traveling to every part of Texas – listening to everyone I can – I have a good sense of who we are. We are not a people who make our decisions based on fear. We’re not afraid of the future. We’re not afraid of the rest of the world. And we want to be there for, and by, one another.”

Colin Allred is going door to door this afternoon asking for support. Trying to convince individuals why they should vote long-time U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions.

“He is, I think, relying on national support, whereas I’m relying on local support,” he responded when asked about recent visits from top Republicans to the district. “That’s what’s made our campaign special, not bringing in the Vice President or Donald Trump, Jr.,” is what he told the North Dallas Gazette recently.

Early voting ends at 7 p.m. today. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 6 with the polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.