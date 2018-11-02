NDG Entertainment Calendar: Legends of Hip Hop, Mavericks and more

By Tiffany Gilbert, NDG Entertainment

New York Knicks at Dallas Mavericks on Nov. 2 at American Airlines Center at 7:30 p.m. Come out for a good game and good times. Tickets at Mavs.com.

Legends of Hip Hop are performing Friday, Nov. 2 at 8 p.m. with Juvenile, Scarface, 8Ball & MJG, Too $hort, DJ Quick and Bun B scheduled to perform. The show is at the Verizon Theatre- Grand Prairie.

This is the last weekend for Little Shop of Horrors at the North Texas Performing Arts – Plano located at 6121 W Park Blvd, Ste. B216 (Chapel Hill entrance, 2nd floor) in Plano. The deviously delicious Broadway and Hollywood sci-fi smash musical, has devoured the hearts of theatergoers for over 30 years. This foul-mouthed, R&B-singing carnivore promises unending fame and fortune to the down and out Krelborn as long as he keeps feeding it, BLOOD. Over time, though, Seymour discovers Audrey II’s out of this world origins and intent towards global domination!

Gone are the days of placing a simple beer order, it has evolved into a Starbucks like adventure before the craft beer craze took over throughout America. Yes, even in Texas. For the next 10 days, beer lovers with good kidneys can drink to their delight at a range of events for North Texas Beer Week. Events across the Metroplex include beer dinners, glass giveaways, tastings, and rare tappings plus more. Visit here for a full list.

Halloween may be over but you can still enjoy a screaming good time through the weekend at the Cutting Edge. Located in an abandoned meatpacking plant, Cutting Edge has consistently been ranked as one of the largest haunted houses in the country, as well as one of the most terrifying. The unnervingly realistic setup combines live actors with lifelike mannequins and special effects. Tickets can be purchased at the door with cash only, or online with a credit card. General admission tickets are $34.99-$44.99 and fast passes are $54.99. Parking is $10-$15. Info at CuttingEdgeHauntedHouse.com.