Dallas ISD Trustee Joyce Foreman: A District with a Lot to be Thankful For

By Dallas ISD Trustee Joyce Foreman, District 6

November marks a time of thankfulness for the good that surrounds us. And when I consider the excellence demonstrated by students, teachers, and administrators in District 6, I am filled with points of pride and reasons to be thankful.

Each year I look forward to the MLK Oratory Competition that encourages writing and oratory skills among our elementary students. This year I’m cheering on the District 6 students who have entered the competition. So, I commend the following students for their courage and preparation to compete:

Layla James – Ronald McNair Elementary School

Jeremiah Wilson – T. L. Marsalis Elementary School

Ayleen Morales – Thomas L. Tolbert Elementary School

Not only am I thankful for the communication skills that our students are developing, but also for the diligent efforts of their parents and teachers to help them prepare.

And speaking of teachers, I am beyond thankful for the dedicated teachers in District 6. They are the facilitators of growth and learning in our classrooms each day. Kudos to the Campus Teachers of the Year:

Rickey L. Long – David W. Carter High School

Traci Moton – Kathlyn Joy Gilliam Collegiate Academy

Kimberly Williams – John Leslie Patton, Jr. Academic Center

Tracey Giardina – Justin F. Kimball High School

Thomas Flagg – William Hawley Atwell Law Academy

Kemeshia Jeffery – T. W. Browne Middle School

Marcus Barrientos – Zan Wesley Holmes, Jr. Middle School

Tamara Thomas – D.A. Hulcy STEAM Middle School

Shastan Liddell – Boude Storey Middle School

Akilah Smith – Birdie Alexander Elementary

Kimberly McClendon – Jimmie Tyler Brashear Elementary

Byron Punch – John W. Carpenter Elementary

Fabiola Reynaga – Barbara Jordan Elementary

Chantrelle Lovett – Umphrey Lee Elementary

Mishawndria Freeman – Thomas L. Marsalis Elementary

Daniza Scott – Ronald E. McNair Elementary

Carlos Diaz-Garica – Maria Moreno Elementary

Sara Cruz – Clinton P. Russell Elementary

Robert Brodner – Leslie A. Stemmons Elementary

Tamra Smith – T. G. Terry Elementary

Shreese Phillips – Robert L. Thornton Elementary

Eboni Walker-Byrd – Thomas Tolbert Elementary

Shannon Thornton – Adelle Turner Elementary

Stacy Bailey-Lard – Mark Twain Leadership Vanguard

Delaina Jackson – Daniel Webster Elementary

Pilar Mendoza – Martin Weiss Elementary

Thankful for Opportunities

Finally, I’m thankful for the opportunities that are made available to students in District 6 and districtwide. The application window to Dallas ISD specialty schools like magnets, Montessori programs, collegiate academies and more is now open through January 31.

Learn more and apply today at dallasisd.org/yourchoices.