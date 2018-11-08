Dallas ISD Trustee Joyce Foreman: A District with a Lot to be Thankful For

By Dallas ISD Trustee Joyce Foreman, District 6
November marks a time of thankfulness for the good that surrounds us. And when I consider the excellence demonstrated by students, teachers, and administrators in District 6, I am filled with points of pride and reasons to be thankful.
Each year I look forward to the MLK Oratory Competition that encourages writing and oratory skills among our elementary students. This year I’m cheering on the District 6 students who have entered the competition. So, I commend the following students for their courage and preparation to compete:
- Layla James – Ronald McNair Elementary School
- Jeremiah Wilson – T. L. Marsalis Elementary School
- Ayleen Morales – Thomas L. Tolbert Elementary School
Not only am I thankful for the communication skills that our students are developing, but also for the diligent efforts of their parents and teachers to help them prepare.
And speaking of teachers, I am beyond thankful for the dedicated teachers in District 6. They are the facilitators of growth and learning in our classrooms each day. Kudos to the Campus Teachers of the Year:
- Rickey L. Long – David W. Carter High School
- Traci Moton – Kathlyn Joy Gilliam Collegiate Academy
- Kimberly Williams – John Leslie Patton, Jr. Academic Center
- Tracey Giardina – Justin F. Kimball High School
- Thomas Flagg – William Hawley Atwell Law Academy
- Kemeshia Jeffery – T. W. Browne Middle School
- Marcus Barrientos – Zan Wesley Holmes, Jr. Middle School
- Tamara Thomas – D.A. Hulcy STEAM Middle School
- Shastan Liddell – Boude Storey Middle School
- Akilah Smith – Birdie Alexander Elementary
- Kimberly McClendon – Jimmie Tyler Brashear Elementary
- Byron Punch – John W. Carpenter Elementary
- Fabiola Reynaga – Barbara Jordan Elementary
- Chantrelle Lovett – Umphrey Lee Elementary
- Mishawndria Freeman – Thomas L. Marsalis Elementary
- Daniza Scott – Ronald E. McNair Elementary
- Carlos Diaz-Garica – Maria Moreno Elementary
- Sara Cruz – Clinton P. Russell Elementary
- Robert Brodner – Leslie A. Stemmons Elementary
- Tamra Smith – T. G. Terry Elementary
- Shreese Phillips – Robert L. Thornton Elementary
- Eboni Walker-Byrd – Thomas Tolbert Elementary
- Shannon Thornton – Adelle Turner Elementary
- Stacy Bailey-Lard – Mark Twain Leadership Vanguard
- Delaina Jackson – Daniel Webster Elementary
- Pilar Mendoza – Martin Weiss Elementary
Thankful for Opportunities
Finally, I’m thankful for the opportunities that are made available to students in District 6 and districtwide. The application window to Dallas ISD specialty schools like magnets, Montessori programs, collegiate academies and more is now open through January 31.
Learn more and apply today at dallasisd.org/yourchoices.
