NDG Entertainment Guide: Celebrate the end of the mid-terms with concerts and comedies

By: Tiffany Gilbert, NDG Entertainment

Seeing how the election season is over, it only makes sense to detox from the political noise and finally have a little fun! Here’s what we suggest:

Showcasing talent from all over the DFW Metroplex and beyond, Texas Lottery Live is a series of free concerts exhibiting the best entertainment representing a wide array of genres. Texas Lottery Live is hosted on the main stage situated in the heart of Toyota Music Factory on Texas Lottery Plaza. This week’s show features DJ Mr. Black and starts at 8 p.m. on Friday.

Rapper Kyle is on stage at the House of Blues Friday, the doors open at 7 p.m. with the show scheduled to start at 8 p.m.

Get your laughs on at Improv Comedy: One Man Show/Monthly Junk/Midnight Passion on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at the Dallas Comedy House in Dallas.

Come to watch Oklahoma City Thunder At Dallas Mavericks showdown on Nov. 10 starting at 8 p.m. at the American Airlines Center. More information can be found at VisitDallas.com.

Watch Utah Jazz At Dallas Mavericks face off on Nov. 14, starting at 7:30 p.m. at American Airlines Center. Come out for a good game and a great time. Tickets can be found at Mavs.com.

Get your holiday fix early by visiting Holiday At The Arboretum Featuring The 12 Days Of Christmas starting Nov. 14 at the Dallas Arboretum. The 12 Days of Christmas at Night, features 12 elaborate 25-foot-tall Victorian gazebos filled with the charming costumed characters, whimsical animals and winter scenes made famous by the beloved Christmas carol. Visit The Dallas Arboretum website to learn more and purchase tickets.

Come home for the holidays when you check out Holiday In The Park At Six Flags Over Texas starting Nov. 16. This will be Six Flags biggest Holiday in The Park celebration in its park’s history. There will be thousands of sparkling lights, Christmas carols, snow hills to slide on, smores, and plenty of holiday treats. To learn more visit the Six Flags Over Texas website.

Eisemann Center Presents Page Turner Adventures’ production of The Magnificent Circus Mystery on Sunday, Nov. 18 at 2:30 p.m. in the Hill Performance Hall at the Eisemann Center. A steamer trunk, a mysterious book, and a hat belonging to Harry Houdini begin a show filled with magic, juggling, unicycling, and physical comedy. The audience must solve clues, overcome obstacles, and figure out a 90 year-old-secret as they help to create the story from beginning to end. Based on a real character, the kids are empowered to write about people and events in their own lives, while discovering how authors develop story ideas. Tickets and more info at EisemannCenter.com.