Sister Tarpley: Sacrificing at a Cost

By: Sister Tarpley, NDG Religion Editor

. . . “I will not sacrifice to the Lord my God burnt offerings that cost me nothing.” – 2 Samuel 24:24

A story is told of a young Christian man named George who was having lunch with an older man named James who had a certain amount of notoriety in his life. After the men spent some time getting to know each other, James asked George, “How can I help you?” Those words surprised George who said that it was coming from a man who obviously already had many requirements on his time. George’s first thought was that he was impressed with James. George’s next thought was to wonder whether it was a genuine offer or just an effort to impress him with James’ humility and Christian piety. David discovered that James was sincere.

This encounter reminded George that each of us must be willing to give to others without a motive to get anything in return.

It is simply an act of serving others. Jesus said that we must consider others more important than ourselves. When is the last time you did something for another without a motive of getting anything in return? When King David came to offer a sacrifice and pray for the removal of a plague on Israel, he was given the opportunity to make the sacrifice without the cost of purchasing the sacrificial animals. But King David replied to Araunah, “No, I insist on paying you for it. I will not sacrifice to the Lord my God burnt offerings that cost me nothing.” So King David bought the threshing floor and the oxen and paid fifty shekels of silver for them. King David built an altar to the Lord there and sacrificed burnt offerings and fellowship offerings. Then the Lord answered his prayer in behalf of the land and the plague on Israel was stopped (2 Samuel 24:24-25).

King David, understanding the principle of giving, he said that he could not offer anything to God that did not cost him something. Otherwise, it was not a sacrificial gift. When was the last time you sacrificed for another with no expectation of getting anything in return? We can all give something to others, such as our time, our money, or our expertise. This is real Christianity that models the Spirit of Christ. The next time you meet with someone, why not consider how you might be a blessing to that person. Why not ask, “How can I help you?”

Tell God His name is to be hallowed. Tell Him that you know that He is all-knowing, all-seeing, and all-powerful. Praise Him for His magnificence. Ask Him to help you, every adult and even teenagers be the witnesses that you should be. There are young people that are watching us. They look up to us. They imitate us. They learn from us.

Pray that all we do and say is honorable, good, true and pure. This day pray that our hearts, minds, eyes, hands, mouths, feet all do things that are pleasing to God and good examples for young people, it’s our responsibility.

Don’t forget to thank God for His inspiration and guidance in the precious Name of Jesus.