Dallas Summer Musicals Gala raised more than $500,000 for arts, education and community programs

An Evening with the Best of Broadway illuminated the historic Music Hall at Fair Park on Nov. 3 as Dallas leaders, philanthropists, and lovers of the arts came together to support the magic of musical theatre at the 2018 Dallas Summer Musicals (DSM) Gala.

Hosted by one of Broadway and television’s favorite personalities, Jane Lynch, and featuring the vocal talents of four extraordinary artists, Matthew Morrison, Shoshana Bean, Joshua Henry, and Loren Allred, An Evening with the Best of Broadway raised more than $500,000. These monies will support the growing nonprofit’s mission to bring the very best of Broadway to North Texas, as well as DSM’s education and community programs, such as the DSM High School Musical Theatre Awards (DSM HSMTA), Seats for Vets, Seats for Kids, Kid’s Club, Hear Us Now and the DSM Community Performance.

“Dallas Summer Musicals could not be more appreciative of our supporters,” said Kenneth T. Novice, DSM president. “We know that it’s up to us to educate and uplift students, young people, veterans and seniors with the arts, and we look forward to engaging numerous organizations and individuals in a conversation about how musical theatre can create a positive impact on our communities. Our goal is to share the gift of Broadway with as many people as we can, which would not be possible without the funds raised from An Evening with the Best of Broadway.”

The event was designed with an element of surprise which built a great deal of anticipation among guests. The audience’s expectations were exceeded as were wowed with surprise performances from Hamilton alum and two-time Tony Award nominee Joshua Henry, who brought the stage to life with “Feeling Good” and “The Room Where It Happens,” and Loren Allred, best known as a member of Team Adam on The Voice and for her role in The Greatest Showman, who received roaring applause for her performance of “Never Enough.”

Finally, students from the Dallas Independent School District and the 2018 DSM HSMTA Best Actor and Actress winners, Noah Aguilar and Sierra Roberson of Friendship High School, joined Morrison, Bean, Henry and Allred on stage for a memorable finale performance of “This Is Me” from The Greatest Showman, which received a standing ovation from the audience.