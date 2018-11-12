Rep. Eric Johnson withdraws from Speaker of House race; supports Rep. Dennis Bonnen

This afternoon Texas State Representative Eric Johnson released a statement indicating his immediate withdrawal from the race to become Speaker of the Texas House of Representatives. According to the Texas Tribune reports, Rep. Dennis Bonnen, Republican from Arlington appears to be the frontrunner for to replace Rep. Joe Strauss as Speaker in January. This comes on the heels of four Republicans withdrawing from the race over the last couple of days.

“I am officially withdrawing my name from consideration for Speaker of the Texas House, effective immediately, and have released those House members who had pledged to me to support the Texas House Speaker candidate of their choice. I have decided to support Representative Dennis Bonnen in his effort to become the next Speaker of the Texas House, and I look forward to quickly transitioning from campaigning for Speaker to the business of representing District 100 in the upcoming legislative session,” stated Rep. Johnson.

The Democrats did do well in the midterm elections last week, gaining 12 seats. They remain hopeful this will allow them to have more of a voice in the 2019 Legislation Session because while the GOP retains a clear majority, they have seen their commanding lead reduced to an 83 to 67 margin.

Locally, Terry Meza in Irving was one of the Democrats able to overcome the Republican incumbent Rodney Anderson. Also, Julie Johnson defeated Matt Rinaldi to serve the residents in District 115.