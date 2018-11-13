NDG DFW News: Diabetes screening, Irving ISD leader search and FW Apprentice Fair today and more

Yes, the weather is very cold indeed in the Dallas Fort Worth area, but there are several events on tap for today and throughout the remainder of the week. On Tuesday alone, you can get screened for diabetes, attend an offer your input on Irving ISD’s search for a new superintendent or try to gain an apprenticeship in Fort Worth.

Carrollton

The City of Carrollton’s Neighborhood Partnership Office is now accepting nominations through Friday, Dec. 28 for the Volunteer of the Year Award, the Neighborhood leadership Award, and the Outstanding Community Organization Award. Additionally, the City’s Parks & Recreation Department is accepting nominations for the Jimmy Porter Award. All four awards will be presented at the 12th Annual Citizens’ Evening in February. For more information on the Carrollton Volunteer Awards or to make a nomination, visit cityofcarrollton.com/volunteerawards. To learn more about the City’s many volunteer opportunities, visit cityofcarrollton.com/volunteer.

Dallas

Union Gospel Mission Dallas (UGM Dallas) announced the kick off of their annual Coat Drive to run until Nov. 21. UGM Dallas will collect new or gently used men’s, women’s and children’s coats, gloves, scarves, and hats at Calvert Place located at 3211 Irving Blvd location in Dallas, Monday through Friday 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

“Winter is hard for the homeless. Our annual Coat Drive allows us to gather and distribute necessary items to help alleviate the cold and provide warmth for those who so desperately need it,” stated Bruce Butler, CEO of Union Gospel Mission Dallas. “We want to thank the community who so generously donates to help those less fortunate. Last year, we had a precious woman who knit around 75 hats we were able to hand out”

Free Thanksgiving dinner for veterans, first responders and more

This Thanksgiving Day, The Statler and nonprofit organization Operation Forever Free together will host a free Thanksgiving feast for active first responders and civil servants, retired veterans and their immediate families to express gratitude for their honorable service. A traditional Thanksgiving meal with all the trimmings will be served in The Statler’s ballroom. Reservations are requested in advance , and complimentary valet is provided.

Fort Worth Free Apprenticeship Fair in Fort Worth at Tarrant County Community Opportunity Center, Tuesday, Nov. 13. The event is free and open to the public. Attendees can get information about available trade apprenticeships that lead to high-paying jobs The U. S. Department of Labor and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s EnVision Center are celebrating National Apprenticeship Week (NAW) by hosting an Apprenticeship Fair on Tuesday, Nov. 13, at Tarrant County College Opportunity Center, 5901B Fitzhugh Ave., Fort Worth, TX, 76119. The event is free and open to the public. Attendees will get information about available apprenticeships that provide job training that can lead to high-paying jobs as electricians, plumbers, carpenters, sheet metal workers, operating engineers, information technologists and more. Apprentices in the DFW area are paid, on average, $12-15 an hour during their training and $20-30 an hour after they complete it. Fair hours are from 9 a.m. to noon and 3 to 7 p.m. A bus line is available to the college. For more information, call 817-978-5965.

Garland

The City of Garland earned honorable mention (second place) for its grant and collaboration with The Recycling Partnership that implemented phase six of the City's recycling program. The Environmental Leadership Awards were presented during a special ceremony at the Texas Recycling Summit on Oct. 30 in Galveston.

Highland Village

The Tri-Town Amazing Race will take place on Nov. 10 starting at 9 a.m. at Doubletree Ranch Park, In Highland Village. Check-in begins at 8 a.m. Be prepared to get a little dirty and wet as you complete challenges at 10 pit-stops throughout Flower Mound, Highland Village, and Lewisville. Each pit-stop will provide physical and mental challenges to encourage team bonding. Recruit your family or friends to form a team of 2-4 people. Tickets are $30 for teams of 2 and $15 each additional team member. For more information and to register, please visit hvparks.com. Cost includes light breakfast, lunch, and swag gift!

Irving

The community is invited to submit their input regarding the desired qualities and characteristics for the Irving ISD’s next superintendent through an input form developed by the Irving ISD Board of Trustees. In addition, the board will host three community meetings to provide parents, staff, students and the community an opportunity to ask questions and complete the input form. The community meetings are scheduled as follows:

For more information, including access to the input form, visit www.irvingisd.net/supersearch.

Plano

Diabetes 360 will be held on Nov. 20 and Nov. 27, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at three offices located in Arlington, Las Colinas, and Plano. The offices close for lunch from noon to 1 p.m. This event will offer free diabetes risk screenings. These screenings include a1c blood test, blood glucose test, blood pressure measurement, and body mass index (bmi) measurement. No health insurance is required and no appointment is necessary. For more information visit Diabetes360.com.

Prosper

In response to the call from the Governor’s office, the Prosper Fire Department has dispatched an engine company, including the Fire Department’s Assistant Chief, to fight the fires in southern California. The company, each a veteran of prior natural disaster deployments, left Monday morning for what is planned as a 14-day deployment.

Richardson

Native American Heritage Celebration on 7 p.m. at the oin them as they celebrate Native American Heritage with a variety of traditional dances and storytelling, showcased by Soar Beyond Youth Inter-Tribal Drum & Dance Troupe.

Richardson Fire Department’s Annual Toy Drive kicks off on Friday – Donations of unwrapped toys and canned/shelf stable food are needed for the Richardson Fire Department’s annual toy and food drive, benefiting the clients of Network of Community Ministries. Items may be taken to any Richardson Fire Station, to the City Service Center (1260 Columbia Dr.) and to City Hall, Rooms 105 and 202, beginning Friday, Nov. 16 (during normal business hours) through Thursday, Dec. 13. Gift suggestions include Lego sets, Nerf balls, action figures, dolls, sports team caps, toy cars, giant stuffed animals, self-contained arts and craft kits, books, kitchen sets, video games, board games, playing cards, puzzles, baby walker toys, My Life Dolls, pop up play tents, sports balls and equipment, cologne, bath and body lotions, body spray, makeup, manicure kits, wallets, scarves, hats, gloves, Ugg-type (fur lined) boots of all sizes, super hero/action figure costumes and fleece blankets. (Please no wheeled toys such as bicycles, scooters, wagons, skates or tricycles.)

Rockwall

The Horse Schooling Show will be held on Nov. 10 starting at 9 a.m. at Black Star Sport Horses, in Rockwall. In its annual series of schooling shows, Black Star Sport Horses hosts European warmbloods for non-rated horse competitions. Shows are held in a covered arena at the venue’s 250-acre farm. Spectators can watch riders of all levels, starting with introductory levels in the morning and higher levels of dressage in the afternoon.