Dallas Arboretum gardening expert offers tips as the freeze sets in Dallas

Dallas Fort Worth area had the first freeze hard freeze of the season on Monday night. If your tender plants manage to survive because you rushed them or threw a covering, you still have an opportunity to protect them properly for tonight’s freeze. Because with a forecasted high of 67 degrees by Friday, local plants still have plenty of blooming time if properly protected from the freezes the next few nights.

Dave Forehand, Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden’s Vice President of Gardens, on Monday, shared a few helpful tips to prepare your favorite plants for freezing weather.

Water before it freezes: Watering material before the threat of frost protects the plant root zone. Water acts like a blanket insulating the roots. This makes the plant stronger against a freeze. When plant cells are full of water, they are less likely to be subject to frost damage. If possible, water a day or two before a freeze and make sure to water the entire root zone of the plant. This is especially important in newly planted trees and shrubs. Try watering early in the day so plants have time to absorb water before a freeze. If at all possible, avoid watering the foliage. If you have an irrigation system, hand watering might be the best option for certain locations. Keeping water off the foliage prevents the formation of ice on leaf material which can cause breaks and more damage.

Use frost cloth: Frost cloth acts as a blanket and helps trap heat. Make sure that you secure the cloth entirely around the plant and tighten to the soil using fabric pins or bricks (anything that will hold it down firmly will work). Frost cloth is made from a product that "breathes," and this cloth helps against burn caused by a buildup of condensation that can then freeze to the plant and cause damage. This is why you should never use plastic sheeting to cover plants. Beach towels and or sheets are alternatives to frost cloth.

Check plant health: he healthier your plants are, the more prone they are to handle stress. Proper water and maintenance throughout the growing season will help in the winter months. It is also important to select the right plant for your area. Check to make sure that the plant material you select is appropriate for your location. Check out USDA plant hardiness zone map to see what zone you live in. This information will help you purchase the best plant material for your zone.

For more gardening tips, or to see it in action visit dallasarboretum.org.