Start holiday season with free tickets to DCT’s Ghost Tale for Mr. Dickens

Magic Tree House, the #1 bestselling chapter book series of all time comes to life in a brand new spectacular just perfect for the season. This premiere of Magic Tree House’s Holiday Musical: A GHOST TALE FOR MR. DICKENS features a large-scale cast donned in festive attire and celebrating the joy of giving. It also marks the first time it will be produced by any professional TYA (Theater for Young Audiences) company in the country.

Dallas audiences will be the first to see brother and sister duo, Jack and Annie, whisked back in time aboard their magical tree house to the foggy streets of Victorian England to help Charles Dickens write what will ultimately become a treasured tale. Holiday magic is in the air at DCT this season as Magic Tree House’s Holiday Musical: A GHOST TALE FOR MR. DICKENS runs from Nov. 16 – Dec. 23 at the Rosewood Center for Family Arts.

North Dallas Gazette readers can win tickets to see the production. Every year as the holiday season begins families love to revisit Dicken’s tale of redemption for Ebenezer Scrooge in his beloved Christmas Carol. For a chance to win tickets, visit NDG’s Facebook page, and tell us your favorite movie version of the story. With more than 50 to choose from, going all the way back to 1908 (although no prints remain of this version) with at least one two new twists on the holiday classic every couple of years, you have plenty to choose from. Also, like our Facebook page so you can stay in the know about other contests and news.

Jack and Annie, the leading duo from the Magic Tree House book series, are on a mission to help the famous writer Charles Dickens overcome a terrible bout of writer’s block. With a little help from three ghost friends, Jack and Annie learn how charity and kindness can change the course of history. As they explore Victorian England, they are thrown in jail, but Mr. Dickens saves the day by bailing them out. Along the way, Jack and Annie help Mr. Dickens process the sad memories that haunt him and ultimately inspire him to write one of the greatest holiday stories of all time – A Christmas Carol.

Also, during the first two weekends of performances, Santa Claus and his friends will peruse the lobby looking for girls, boys, and their family who are on the Nice List. A larger-than-life book photo op will commemorate both DCT’s 35th Anniversary storytelling theme and the Victorian England spirit of the show.

For tickets, time and more info visit dct.org.