Ed Gray, NDG Senior Columnist: Election 2018 and A Free Press

The midterm election results have been processed, and now I have had some time to evaluate the results. One take away from these elections was President Donald Trump’s attack on the American free press, must end. The Trump Era remains, and uncivility is the norm. This Trump Era led by ruffians, or more precisely Trumpian is only here for a season. It is up to the press to report the truth and stand up to those who distort it.

The Biblical scriptures say, “and this too shall pass,” all across the south from Florida where Andrew Gillum is contesting the governor’s race, Stacey Abrams in Georgia is contesting the governor’s race, and in Mississippi where Mike Espy is in the Mississippi senatorial runoff. African-American Democrats are doing what black folks have done from centuries. Resist Oppression. This no doubt made President Trump angry.

The thought of black candidates beating Trumpian acolytes of his political idiocracy must have unnerved President Trump. In his post-election remarks, he seemed to unfurl frustration on minority reporters. The mere sight of minority reporters, specifically black women, put Trump in anger mode. In rapid succession, he directed his ire over black voters on black female reporters, Yamiche Alcindor from PBS; April Ryan from American Urban Radio; and Abby Phillips from CNN. I suppose to make it look good as if it was not only women, he also attacked Jim Acosta.

The routine shaming, degrading, humiliating and demonizing the free press comes with consequences. These consequences are as sharp as the pen. To negatively report news regarding President Trump is leaving yourself open to being verbally attacked by him or even possibly be attacked by the President’s supporters. Even writing opinion piece columns can result in harm coming to the author.

The recently attempted threats directed toward our free press by Trump supporters are emblematic and symptomatic of the violent broadsides coming out of the White House. The era of anarchy that has descended upon America is a result of the facts being treated as if they are no longer relevant in our political discourse.

In early November, the people spoke and did what President Trump asked him to do. He was on the ballot, and he lost. It is now up to us, the People to support a free press. The press has a legitimate Constitutional reason to report and question President Trump. After all, this isn’t Trump Tower.

Ed Gray, the host of The Commish Radio Show airing Saturdays 3-5 p.m. on FBRN.net, can be reached at eegray62@att.net. NDG was awarded NNPA’s 2018 Robert S. Abbott Best Editorial for Gray’s “Confederate Statues: The White Man’s Burden” column.