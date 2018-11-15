NDG Entertainment Guide: Blues, beer and artwork available this week in DFW

By Tiffany Gilbert, NDG Entertainment

Mark your calendar for a fun-filled day of FREE kids activities, live music, and more at Resource One Credit Union’s Fall Festival Block Party Events. This event will be held on Nov. 17 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at their Southside Branch, in Dallas. Food trucks and local vendors will be on site for you to purchase festival food and crafts. Don’t miss performances and activities perfect for the entire family! For more information, visit their website.

If you like great music and lots to do then the Legends of Blues is just for you! Legends of Blues featuring Betty Wright, Lenny Williams, Tucka, Clarence Carter and Latimore will perform on Nov. 17, from 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at the music hall at Fair Park. To purchase tickets visit their website.

Who said the best time to drink beer is during the summer at a beach or during a football game? Come out and enjoy 12 Days of Holiday Beer At The Dallas Arboretum, on Nov. 17 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Twelve different breweries will join the Arboretum on 12 different weekends for Holiday at the Arboretum festivities. Enjoy tasting holiday and seasonal beers with local breweries in the Val Late Garden. For more information visit the Dallas Arboretum website. This event is free with garden admission.

All aboard! Polar Pajama Parties are your chance to enjoy wintry hands-on activities coupled with the classic holiday film, The Polar Express! Even Santa Claus will be at the PJ Parties. Ticket price includes admission to The Polar Express in the Omni Theater in Fort Worth immediately following or preceding the Polar Pajama Party. Visit fwmuseum.org for dates and tickets.

Come to watch Golden State Warriors at Dallas Mavericks showdown on Nov. 17 starting at 7:30 p.m. at the American Airlines Center. More information can be found at Mavs.com.

Samuel Lynne Galleries is hosting the opening reception of Lea Fisher: Inside Out on Saturday, Nov. 17 from 5 p.m. 8 p.m. A prominent Dallas Reflectionist artist and philanthropist, Lea Fisher has spent the last year looking inward – narrowing her artistic focus to create her most recent body of work, which includes inner Self-Portraits and Aura Paintings with Diamond Dust. Fisher will be in attendance at the opening reception, and the exhibition will be on view through Dec. 22.

Lea Fisher is a former psychotherapist who has evolved from a problematic and conflicted childhood to become an intuitive artist who can express herself fearlessly. As a Reflectionist, Fisher paints dramatic compositions that mirror her life experiences. She creates bold, authentic, emotionally expansive artworks that frequently possess an ethereal quality. Her art emulates adventure, raw emotion, and an unparalleled flow of sentience.

Cory Henry & The Funk Apostles will perform live on Nov. 18, from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. at The Kessler, in Dallas. Visit VisitDallas.com to learn more.

You can see The Internet- Hive Mind tour perform live on Nov. 19, at 8 p.m. at the House of Blues, in Dallas. Visit their website to purchase tickets.

Food, vibes and more! Don’t miss out on Cynthia Bailey Hosts Pre-Thanksgiving on Nov. 21, from 9:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. at SANDAGA 813, in Dallas. More information and tickets can be found at Eventbrite.com.

Brown Sugar, a subscription-video-on-demand service operated by Bounce and featuring the biggest collection of the “baddest” African-American movies of all-time, is now available over the Internet on Comcast’s Xfinity X1 for a seven-day free trial period and then for $3.99 per month thereafter.

Brown Sugar movies include Monster’s Ball; popular “Blaxploitation” movies such as Super Fly, Dolemite and Cleopatra Jones. Other classic films such as Hollywood Shuffle, Sparkle, and Richard Pryor: Live on the Sunset Strip and more.

Concert Announcements

“Weird Al” Yankovic has just announced the dates for his 2019 Strings Attached tour – a high-energy, rock and comedy show featuring costumes, props, a video wall, and – for the first time – a full orchestra. He is bringing his wacky show to the Pavillion at the Toyota Music Factory on June 14, 2019. Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 16 at LiveNation.com.

GRAMMY Award-winning international pop icon P!NK announced collaborator and GRAMMY-nominated singer-songwriter Julia Michaels will join her Beautiful Trauma World Tour as the special guest in 2019. Michaels worked alongside P!NK to write the strikingly honest track “Barbies” and the melancholic song “For Now” from her dynamic 7th studio album, Beautiful Trauma. Dallas fans can see the show at the American Airlines Center on Sunday, March 24, 2019 but you better buy your tickets quickly at LiveNation.com.

The fifth annual Katy Trail Ice House Invitational (KTIHI) charity golf tournament will return to Gleneagles Country Club on Monday, March 18, 2019. The fundraiser benefits Friends of the Katy Trail, the nonprofit organization solely responsible for keeping the historic trail running in peak condition.