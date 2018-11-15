Sister Tarpley: There is Power in Serving Others

By: Sister Tarpley, NDG Religion Editor

“Each Christian should use whatever gift he or she has received to serve others, faithfully administering God’s grace in its various forms” (1 Peter 4:9-11).

There is a Kingdom principle I find that few others really understand. The principle is this: When you focus on serving others, your need is often met through God’s supernatural law of serving. I’ve seen this happen so many times. The law of sowing and reaping comes into play in this Kingdom principle. “Sow for yourselves righteousness, reap the fruit of unfailing love” (Hosea 10:12). “Remember this: Whoever sows sparingly will also reap sparingly, and whoever sows generously will also reap generously.

Each man should give what he has decided in his heart to give, not reluctantly or under compulsion, for God loves a cheerful giver. And God is able to make all grace abound to you, so that in all things at all times, having all that you need, you will abound in every good work” (2 Corinthians 9:6-9).

Whenever God calls Christians to serve another person with their time and resources, God measures resources back to them from unrelated sources. Sometimes it comes through an unexpected donation or a speaking engagement or a new opportunity. It is uncanny how this happens consistently when Christians serve others. They are never to view people or organizations as competition. The Bible says that God has already assigned our portion. Christians need not have to manipulate outcomes.

God has assigned Christians their portion and their cup; He has made your lot secure. The boundary lines have fallen for you in pleasant places; surely you have a delightful inheritance” (Psalms 16:5-6). Christians don’t serve others to get. However, when they do serve others, there is a Kingdom principle that works on their behalf as fruit of their service. Is there someone you need to serve today?

It is good to thank God when you call upon His name and trust Him to provide for you, your family, to protect your family from harm and evil; and to guide your steps each and every day. He has done so much for all of us! He is our Savior, our Sustainer, our Hope and our Comfort. Praise Him and give Him thanks for He is good! His mercy endures forever and His peace can fill your soul.