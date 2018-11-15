Win tickets to Bishop Arts Theatre’s Black Nativity

Bishop Arts Theatre Center, Oak Cliff’s premiere performing arts venue, brings back the holiday gospel tradition, Black Nativity, the acclaimed retelling of the Christmas story, by poet Langston Hughes. An energetic, toe-tapping, foot-stomping, finger-snapping holiday event, Black Nativity interprets the Nativity story capturing hearts with soul-stirring sounds of traditional gospel music. Bishop Arts Theatre Center, Oak Cliff’s premiere performing arts venue, brings back the holiday gospel tradition,the acclaimed retelling of the Christmas story, by poet Langston Hughes. An energetic, toe-tapping, foot-stomping, finger-snapping holiday event,interprets the Nativity story capturing hearts with soul-stirring sounds of traditional gospel music.

The North Dallas Gazette has previewed the show several times in recent years and it never fails to be an uplifting celebration and wonderful way to kick off the holiday season. This year, NDG readers have an opportunity to win tickets for two to see the show during the opening week. For an opportunity to win, visit our Facebook page and share with us your favorite holiday hymn, you will receive double entries if you include a video in your comment.

This year’s production will be directed by Selmore Lorenzo Haines who was most recently seen on the Bishop Arts Theatre Center stage in Thurgood. The choreography is by Quintin Jones and Music Direction is by Anthony Holmes, whom music directed BATC’s 2018 production of Banned Together. The production features Scenic Design by Rodney Dobbs, Costume Design by Dale Wheeler, and Stage Management by Katelyn Kocher. Teresa Coleman Wash serves as Executive Producer.

The 2018 production features performances by Brandon Wilhelm*, Myiesha J. Duff, Malcolm H. Hudson, Jamell Turner, Durant Searcy, Lizzie Combs, J.R. Bradford, Anthony Chambers, Natasha Wells, Sharon Wilson, L. Shaneen Smith, Doris Black-Hubbard, Betheny Sargent, LaTonya Reagor, Nicholas Williams, and Deontay Roaf, most recently seen as Nina Simone in The Champion at Bishop Arts Theatre Center. They are joined by youth performers, Tony Washington, Xzaire Florence, and Jeffrey Berry. *Mr. Wilhelm appears courtesy of Actors’ Equity Association.