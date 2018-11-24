NDG Entertainment Guide: VIDEO + Holiday season happenings in DFW

By Tiffany Gilbert, NDG Entertainment

We have stuffed ourselves with turkey, pie and more. We have watched hours of football and we shopped until we dropped on Black Friday. Now is the time to begin to enjoy the kickoff of the holiday season around DFW.



Santa’s Toy Shoppe Puppet Theatre is now open at Northpark Center. Come out with your friends and family it is open daily until Christmas Eve from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Info here.



While you are at NorthPark enjoy Storytime with Santa Claus at 10:30 a.m. Bring the little ones to gather around Santa and hear some marvelous stories. Info here.

Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark will offer daily operations in November and December, including Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, including holiday-themed activities planned throughout all areas of the park. Park operating hours vary –visit the park’s website and social media channels for details. Advance ticket purchase recommended.



Snowland at Great Wolf Lodge gives you a chance to enjoy a night to remember as you kick off the holiday season. Details are here.

Ebenezer Scrooge has been on stage at The Pocket Sandwich Theatre every year since 1981. This tale of love, redemption, and forgiveness captures the true spirit and magic of the holiday season for the whole family. All show times, prices and online ticketing are available on the website at www.pocketsandwich.com.

If you want to avoid the madness and enjoy a quiet night at home Lifetime is offering a Christmas flick starring Toni Braxton. Every day is Christmas debuts tonight at 7 p.m. The trailer reveals it is a new spin on the popular Christmas Carol tale.

The Great Distance Home has returned to WaterTower Theatre as the family-friendly “Holiday Extra” through Dec. 16 on the Terry Martin Main Stage at the Addison Theatre Centre. The story is about Boy, like most children, has an unyielding imagination. But when the rigidness of growing up begins to stifle it, Boy sets out in search of a home to call his own, and on his way discovers a life that he never expected. Tickets and info here.

The Harlem Globetrotters World Tour bounces into Dallas on Sunday, Nov. 25 at the American Airlines Center at 2 p.m. Come out with the friends and family for a good show. Buy your tickets here.



Elf is on stage starting on Nov. 27 at the Music Hall at Fair Park. Enjoy the movie you love so much brought to the live stage. For tickets and details visit here.



WOW, the Dallas Cowboys have certainly made a comeback with a three-game winning streak. But can they continue when they face the super red-hot New Orleans Saints next Thursday under the bright lights of AT&T Stadium? If you cannot get tickets but want to enjoy the game with fans, go to the game watching party at Texas Live! And watch on a large screen. Former Cowboys great Jason Witten is scheduled to be at the upcoming party.

Expressions Vocal Jazz is on Saturday, Dec. 1 at 7 p.m. in the John Anthony Theatre. Collin College’s oldest established singing group, Expressions, will perform its fall vocal jazz show along with a rhythm section. The concert will feature jazz and blues standards as well as exciting new arrangements by Kerry Marsh and others.