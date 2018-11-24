Small Business Saturday finds customers believe they receive better customer service

SAN FRANCISCO/PRNewswire/ — Americans are seeking personal, friendly connections in their retail experiences and the Saturday following Thanksgiving offers them exactly that. Sandwiched between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Small Business Saturday encourages shoppers to step back from the frenzy of massive franchises and e-commerce websites, and celebrate independent “Main Street” businesses. In 2017, 108 million shoppers spent nearly $13 billion at indie retailers on Small Business Saturday.

According to a recent nationwide survey of 1,000 adult respondents, 40 percent of Americans say that smaller, independent businesses still offer the best customer service. Support for small businesses extends beyond the walls of brick-and-mortar shops, with 35 percent of Small Business Saturday shoppers in 2017 opting to make purchases online. But even the most ethical consumers – those that ‘think big and shop small’ – cannot avoid the hassle that may come with troubleshooting online orders during the busy holiday season.

“After a weekend of surfing the web for epic deals, supporting local businesses via Etsy, and taking advantage of free shipping offers, few online shoppers manage to save enough energy for the aftermath. Contacting retailers is not something people look forward to. But advancements in technology and evolving means of communication are making it easier to receive great support from both large and small stores,” said Janelle Dieken of Genesys (www.genesys.com), an expert in customer experience solutions.

Here are four easy tricks to help you tap into the revolution and get better, faster customer service:

Embrace the communication evolution. Contacting customer service isn’t limited to a phone call. Instead, make use of other communication options like texting and web chat to interact with businesses. And, social media works too – simply log onto Instagram, Twitter or Facebook to connect with your favorite retailer.

Don’t fear the bot. Take advantage of recent strides in artificial intelligence (AI) by talking or messaging with a chatbot to access support and resolve routine issues efficiently. Today, chatbots are smarter and more capable than ever to help you quickly check order status, find product information or process a return.

Please hold? That’s so 2016. When trying to access customer service over the telephone, ask for a return call instead of waiting on hold. More and more contact centers are offering a ‘callback’ option – so take it! As much as you may revel in Christmas carol hold music, enjoy the convenience and flexibility offered by evolving support features.

Honey, not vinegar. Embody the spirit of Small Business Saturday in your interactions with support agents and business owners. During the holiday season, customer service agents deal with hundreds of anxious consumers day-in and day-out. Have patience. If you can take a few deep breaths before unleashing your frustration, it will make the experience happier for both you and the agent.

Online shopping is reconceptualizing the retail world, but that doesn’t need to come at the cost of your mental health. Following these tips will help resolve your support issues more easily. Happy shopping!