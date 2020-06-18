Thursday, June 18, 2020

James and Seals receive Teen Graffiti’s book scholarships

Kayla James of Grand Prairie, TX, and Kayla Seals of Rowlett, TX are the recipients of this year’s Teen Graffiti Education Scholarships for their outstanding commitment to education and community service. James and Seals will each receive a $250.00 Book Scholarship.
Kayla James is a 2020 graduate of South Grand Prairie High School, and she will be attending UT Tyler in the fall majoring in Business Administration. Kayla is the daughter of Marc and Linda James of Grand Prairie, TX.

Kayla James (left) and Kayla Seals (right) are both recipients of book scholarships from Teen Graffiti from the Class of 2020. (Courtesy photos)

Kayla Seals is a 2020 graduate of Rowlett High School, and she will be attending North Carolina A&T State University in the fall majoring in Chemical Engineering. Kayla is the daughter of Emmett Seals, Sr. & Shelita Seals of Rowlett, TX.

Teen Graffiti’s Education Scholarship was founded on the principle that today’s youth are tomorrow’s leaders. We believe that in order for youth to become strong leaders they must be comfortable with who they are, be well-rounded, possess a strong desire to make a difference in their community and be a positive influence for others. We further believe that involvement in community service and strong academics should be both encouraged and rewarded. With this in mind, through our scholarship, we provide financial assistance to graduating seniors who challenge themselves to be their best and reward them for their efforts. These scholarships are made possible through funds raised from annual fundraisers: Teen Graffiti’s Keepin’ It Real! Youth Empowerment Summit, “Backpacking for Education”, other Teen Graffiti/Teens Reaching Teens, Inc. events and private and individual contributions.

Teens Reaching Teens, Incorporated, is a 501 c3 organization whose mission is to provide quality community-based programs and services that motivate and empower teens to develop and enhance their educational, social, leadership and professional development skills.

Students interested in applying for Teen Graffiti’s 2021 Education Scholarships can review eligibility requirements, download application forms, and explore Teen Graffiti’s website at http://www.teengraffiti.com or by writing to Teens Reaching Teens, Inc.; c/o Teen Graffiti’s Education Scholarship; P.O. Box 452721; Garland, Texas 75045-2721.

For additional information about Teens Reaching Teens, Inc. (http://www.teensreachingteens.org); Teen Graffiti Magazine (http://www.teengraffiti.com) contact Sharon Jones-Scaife, Executive Director at 972-442-6000 or email sharonjs@teensreachingteens.org.

