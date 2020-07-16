Benchmark Research now conducting trials in Fort Worth; Seeks participants to test COVID-19 vaccine

This month, Benchmark Research will launch clinical research trials to test vaccines aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19 in Fort Worth.

Participants, 18 and older—particularly front-line workers, individuals likely to be exposed to the virus, individuals over 65 and high-risk individuals with chronic health conditions—are needed for the upcoming trials. All participants will receive financial compensation.

“The global effort to develop a vaccine has resulted in the need for thousands of study participants to join this historic fight,” Mark Lacy, chief executive officer at Benchmark Research, said. “We know that the people of Fort Worth feel like the problem is bigger than themselves, and this is an ideal way to be a part of the solution.”

Since 1997, Austin-based Benchmark Research has developed a track record of safety and expertise, having conducted more than 380 trials with 28,000 participants in partnership with the private and public sectors at clinics located in California, Louisiana and Texas. Past Benchmark Research studies investigated vaccines for H1N1 influenza during the 2009 H1N1 pandemic and Ebola virus during the 2014 Ebola virus epidemic. Now, the company aims to play a role in finding a vaccine for COVID-19, which continues to spread throughout the United States and several parts of the world.

Ideal study participants are those who are highly likely to be and have been exposed to COVID-19 and those at risk for severe illness. This includes individuals who work in occupations that put them in regular contact with the public, including nurses, doctors, construction workers, teachers, retail staff, delivery drivers and other essential workers. High-risk individuals including those above the age of 65 and those who suffer from health conditions such as obesity, heart disease, diabetes and asthma are also eligible to participate.

Over the course of the trial, participants will receive compensation for their participation, which will include a specified number of visits to the facility and answering periodic phone calls regarding the study. Travel expenses will be reimbursed and all lab work is complimentary. Insurance is not required to take part in the trial.

“I have worked to develop therapies and treatments for many years, and this is one of the most important of our time,” William Seger, M.D., principal investigator at Benchmark Research, said. “A number of diseases that were once prevalent and often deadly, such as Polio, have been all but forgotten with the development of a vaccine. I can’t overstate the importance of having willing participants to further research needed to develop a viable vaccine for COVID-19.”

The United States’ long-standing vaccine safety program closely and constantly monitors the safety of vaccines. Data show that the current U.S. vaccine supply is the safest in history. Per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), clinical trials are conducted according to guidelines that the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) reviews to ensure the highest scientific and ethical standards. The clinical trial results are a part of the FDA’s evaluation to assess the safety and effectiveness of each vaccine.

Those interested in participating should call Benchmark Research at 1-888-902-9605 or visit: www.benchmarkresearch.net to learn more.