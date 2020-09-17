Sister Tarpley: When Others Fail You

“Again Jesus said, ‘Peace be with you! As the Father has sent me, I am sending you’”

Have you ever entrusted someone to carry on a project only to have them fail miserably? What was your response? Many times leaders shame others in order to help them realize the gravity of their failure.

A man named Bill ran a manufacturing company. His executive management team sought to take over the company in a hostile corporate takeover. It was unsuccessful. Bill would have to manage the same team that betrayed him.

When Jesus was crucified many of the disciples fled. Peter denied Jesus three times. He was a leader without followers. Jesus has now come back to life. How will Jesus handle this reunion among those who have totally abandoned Him and the mission?

“Again Jesus said, ‘Peace be with you! As the Father has sent me, I am sending you’” (John 20:21-22). What an incredible greeting after all they had experienced. No shame. No harsh words. Just a reaffirmation of the mission and His commitment to them. Jesus used grace and total acceptance as motivation for His followers to carry on the mission.

He didn’t need to remind them of their failure. They already felt bad enough. It was time to recast the vision with new life. When there is failure in the organization, it is more important to revitalize the team, not focus on the past.

Do you need to rally your team around a mission that has stalled, failed or gotten off track? Begin by affirming those under your leadership. Be at peace and send them forth!