Tuesday, September 22, 2020

Vistra strengthens commitment to provide laptops to low-income students

Irving-based Vistra (NYSE: VST) announced this week it has capped-off a summer giving campaign to provide laptops to low-income students ahead of the 2020-21 school year.

The company has partnered with Comp-U-Dopt, a non-profit organization that provides technology access and education to underserved youth. Vistra’s $230,000 donation, through its retail electric brands TXU Energy and Dynegy, supports Comp-U-Dopt programs in Chicago, Dallas, and Fort Worth, with the funds going directly to the purchase of nearly 2,000 refurbished, free-of-charge laptops for families without a computer in the home.

“We understand that this school year is different than any other,” said Curt Morgan, Vistra’s president and chief executive officer. “We also recognize that the pandemic has disproportionately impacted low-income Americans, including those with school-age children for whom buying the bare essentials is challenging enough – to say nothing of bridging the digital divide. The need to do so is pressing: students without a computer are at risk of losing months of educational opportunity compared to peers with the proper equipment. Comp-U-Dopt’s innovative program helps ensure those children do not fall behind and are positioned for success despite the obstacles. We’re proud to support their work and look forward to continuing to do so well into the future.”

 

Annie Spratt / Unsplash

Vistra’s commitment to the Comp-U-Dopt program is part of its previously-announced $2 million donation to non-profits and social service agencies that provide direct relief for people with critical needs resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic in the communities it serves. This effort to equip students with the technology they need to navigate online learning is consistent with key focus areas of the company’s giving policy – to enhance educational opportunities and support community welfare.

NDG 9/3 Issue: The Forgotten Struggle and The Obligation to Better America

“The COVID-19 outbreak and school closures has magnified the need to get more computers to students and families without access at home,” added Megan Steckly, Comp-U-Dopt’s chief executive officer. “Vistra’s support directly advances that goal and allows us to significantly increase our inventory at the most pressing time of the year. We are immensely grateful for their support, advocacy, and belief in our mission.”

NDG 8/20 issue: Voter Suppression. The Birth of Apathy.

According to the Pew Research Institute, 46% of low-income families lack access to a computer at home. With supply chain delays and the global demand for devices at an all-time high, Comp-U-Dopt’s mission to provide technology access and education to underserved youth is needed now, more than ever.

NDG 7/13 issue: The more things change the more they stay the same

“Doing business the right way means looking beyond our four walls to take care of the communities where our customers and employees live and work,” Morgan continued. “All students deserve to be equipped with the tools they need to be successful, and we’re optimistic that these computers will provide them the confidence to tackle the school year.”

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Related Articles

Justice

Irving police complete pledge to improve response to mental illness cases

NDG Staff - 1
The ­­­­­­­­­­Irving Police Department announced it is the first police department in Texas to complete a pledge taken to improve its response to those...
Read more
Irving

Irving steps up its Covid financial assistance to residents and businesses

NDG Staff - 0
By Fatema Biviji NDG Special Contributor The City of Irving held a Work Session meeting on August 20, 2020 in which updates on Covid-19 and the...
Read more
Local Politics

Irving cancels Special Bond Election on $560 million in proposals

NDG Staff - 1
By Fatema Biviji NDG Special Contributor The City of Irving held a Special City Council Meeting on August 13, 2020. In an unexpected turn of events,...
Read more
Irving Muslim Community News

Dawoodi Bohras to observe Ashara Mubaraka at home in 2020

NDG Staff - 1
The Dawoodi Bohras of Dallas - Ft. Worth are preparing to observe Ashara Mubaraka - one of the most significant events in the Bohra...
Read more
Previous articleCollin College named a ‘2020 Great College To Work For’
Next articleNDG Bookshelf: ‘The Awkward Black Man: Stories’

Black Press of America

ABOUT US

While the other minority-based publications focus on South Dallas, there is only ONE newspaper that focuses on African-Americans in North Dallas and the surrounding areas. It’s the North Dallas Gazette, a good choice when you want to reach a true representation of Dallas African-American consumers.

Contact us: marketing@northdallasgazette.com

FOLLOW US

© North Dallas Gazette © 2009 - 2020

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!