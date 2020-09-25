A look at the past and the future of the Black Press

Thurman R. Jones, the publisher of the North Dallas Gazette, was interviewed via Facebook Live by Sherice Wallace of the Baltimore-based Afro-American Newspapers -NNPA Convention 2017, National Harbor, MD
While the other minority-based publications focus on South Dallas, there is only ONE newspaper that focuses on African-Americans in North Dallas and the surrounding areas. It’s the North Dallas Gazette, a good choice when you want to reach a true representation of Dallas African-American consumers.