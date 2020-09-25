ScreenSaver Minute: TAX PREP

In the month of April, many people are consumed with getting their taxes filed. Reporter, Ms. Jackie Hardy along with Tax Director, Mr. Allen Gill, provides helpful tax tips and tackles how to eliminate many of the tax-season worries!
While the other minority-based publications focus on South Dallas, there is only ONE newspaper that focuses on African-Americans in North Dallas and the surrounding areas. It’s the North Dallas Gazette, a good choice when you want to reach a true representation of Dallas African-American consumers.