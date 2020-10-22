Off to a Good Start

By Joyce Foreman

Dallas ISD District 6

We’re off and running in a new school year, with students attending classes either in person or online. While we remain constrained to conducting much of the district’s business in a virtual format because of the coronavirus, there is still the opportunity to move forward to meet the educational needs of our students.

Ribbon-Cutting Coming Up

I’m delighted to announce the virtual ribbon cutting for the Charmaine and Robert Price Career Institute, which will premiere at 10 a.m., Oct. 30, on Facebook and the district website. Students from the district’s eight southern-sector high schools—Adamson, Carter, Kimball, Molina, Pinkston, Roosevelt, South Oak Cliff, and Sunset—can attend the institute for a half-day twice a week and graduate with a diploma and an industry certification in their choice of high-demand careers. And while they’re training, they’ll receive mentoring from several prominent firms who are serving as our industry partners, leading to well-paying jobs upon graduation.

It is an honor to participate in the opening ceremony for this important educational center in our community, and to recognize the couple for whom it’s named. For more than 40 years, Mr. and Mrs. Price have served the Dallas community as educators, mentors and community leaders. Both have strong bonds to the district. Robert Price was a Dallas ISD trustee from 1977 to 1980 and has been an advocate over the years for school desegregation, civil rights and equity of resources for all students in the district. Dr. Charmaine Price served the district for 14 years and led the instructional program at Harrell Budd Elementary School as principal from 1978 to 1983. She founded the retiree group Seniors Actively Guiding Education (SAGE). Both are still active in the Dallas education community. Join me in congratulating them on an honor well deserved.

Webinar on Racial Equity

Dallas ISD has committed to address historic racial inequities that have negatively affected Black students and English learners. To move forward on that commitment, the district is hosting a series of webinars and town halls. The first session, Using Cultural Intelligence to Create an Anti-Racist School Community, will take place Monday, Oct. 19 at 5 p.m., and will feature our division chiefs telling what their departments are doing to help create an anti-racist community and, specifically, to support African American students. The session will be conducted on Zoom and streamed live on Facebook in English and Spanish. Advance registration is required to attend. To register, email racialequity@dallasisd.org.

Curbside meals will be available for students all year

Dallas ISD will continue to provide meal service at our curbside sites for the 2020-2021 school year. Starting this month, all curbside distribution sites will operate on Wednesdays, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., and high schools will also distribute meals from 10 a.m. to noon.

Oak Cliff “Super Bowl”

Congratulations to the David W. Carter Cowboys, whose new coach Spencer Gilbert led them to a 24-20 victory over the Justin F. Kimball Knights in this year’s Oak Cliff Super Bowl. Go, Cowboys! You will hold the James Jones Trophy this year. Kimball Knights, you are dear to me also, and know that I get no greater football joy than handing the trophy to either David W. Carter High School or Justin F. Kimball High School.