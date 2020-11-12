Norma’s Cafe celebrates Veteran’s Day and Thanksgiving

This year, Norma’s Cafe, Dallas’ dining icon that has served DFW home cooking for more than 64 years, continues a 32-year-long tradition to help feed those in need this holiday season.

Unfortunately, due COVID-19, the cafe will not be hosting the free public Thanksgiving meal at the Oak Cliff location but instead will continue supporting the local homeless shelters and houses of worship they have partnered with for years. Additionally, Norma’s Cafe’s tradition for a free breakfast on Veteran’s Day for veterans and active military will take place, along with the annual post card campaign.

“We know first-hand how difficult the pandemic has been, but these traditions are not ones that we could give up entirely. It is more important than ever to look out for one another, give back when you can and count the blessings we do have,” said Ed Murph, owner of Norma’s Cafe.

“We had to make an extremely hard decision and prioritize the safety of our community and staff. While the public Thanksgiving meal is canceled this year, we are looking forward to still providing meals to our community partners on Thanksgiving Day and to our service members on Veteran’s Day.”

Veteran’s Day

Free breakfast for all veterans and active military will take place on Wednesday, November 11 from 8-11 a.m. No paperwork required. A special menu will be available to choose the free breakfast during the morning timeframe, which includes omelets, Mexican- style breakfast dishes, country breakfast with chicken fried steak, pancakes and French toast, the Norma’s Cafe favorite or the award-winning Ol’ Number 7.

Additionally, the cafe will be running its annual postcard campaign for the troops throughout the month of November and the first two weeks of December. The cafe will have more than 5,000 postcards for guests to write handwritten notes to troops overseas, or in training, who are unable to be home for the holidays. Postcards will be mailed out the middle of December and are available at all locations.

Thanksgiving

Guests may pre-purchase a Thanksgiving meal for $99.99 that feeds 8-10 people or order a la carte from any of the 5 Norma’s Cafe locations by Friday, November 20. All 5 cafes will close early at 3pm on Wednesday, November 25 and remain closed on Thanksgiving Day, including the Oak Cliff location. The annual public free Thanksgiving meal is canceled due to the pandemic but Norma’s Cafe is still supporting their already established charity partners.

The 2020 Thanksgiving donations are made possible in part by several generous sponsors, including Ben E. Keith, Classic Caps and Embroidery, Centennial Radiator Service, Community Coffee, Evan’s Engraving, Buckhead Beef, Hill Country Dairy, Village Baking Co., and Brodnax Printing.

For more information about the Norma’s Cafe on W. Davis Street, Dallas Parkway, Park Lane, Plano or in Frisco, having Norma’s Cafe cater your next meal or ordering its famous Mile-High Pies™, call (972) 820-5871 or visit www.NormasCafe.com.