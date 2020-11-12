Saturday, November 14, 2020

Norma’s Cafe celebrates Veteran’s Day and Thanksgiving

This year, Norma’s Cafe, Dallas’ dining icon that has served DFW home cooking for more than 64 years, continues a 32-year-long tradition to help feed those in need this holiday season.

Unfortunately, due COVID-19, the cafe will not be hosting the free public Thanksgiving meal at the Oak Cliff location but instead will continue supporting the local homeless shelters and houses of worship they have partnered with for years. Additionally, Norma’s Cafe’s tradition for a free breakfast on Veteran’s Day for veterans and active military will take place, along with the annual post card campaign.

“We know first-hand how difficult the pandemic has been, but these traditions are not ones that we could give up entirely. It is more important than ever to look out for one another, give back when you can and count the blessings we do have,” said Ed Murph, owner of Norma’s Cafe.

“We had to make an extremely hard decision and prioritize the safety of our community and staff. While the public Thanksgiving meal is canceled this year, we are looking forward to still providing meals to our community partners on Thanksgiving Day and to our service members on Veteran’s Day.”

(Photo: Norma’s Cafe)

Veteran’s Day

Free breakfast for all veterans and active military will take place on Wednesday, November 11 from 8-11 a.m. No paperwork required. A special menu will be available to choose the free breakfast during the morning timeframe, which includes omelets, Mexican- style breakfast dishes, country breakfast with chicken fried steak, pancakes and French toast, the Norma’s Cafe favorite or the award-winning Ol’ Number 7.

NDG 10/29: Why the 2020 vote matters more than ever

Additionally, the cafe will be running its annual postcard campaign for the troops throughout the month of November and the first two weeks of December. The cafe will have more than 5,000 postcards for guests to write handwritten notes to troops overseas, or in training, who are unable to be home for the holidays. Postcards will be mailed out the middle of December and are available at all locations.

Thanksgiving

Guests may pre-purchase a Thanksgiving meal for $99.99 that feeds 8-10 people or order a la carte from any of the 5 Norma’s Cafe locations by Friday, November 20. All 5 cafes will close early at 3pm on Wednesday, November 25 and remain closed on Thanksgiving Day, including the Oak Cliff location. The annual public free Thanksgiving meal is canceled due to the pandemic but Norma’s Cafe is still supporting their already established charity partners.

NDG 10/22: Domestic terror arrests in Michigan heighten alarm of right wing violence

The 2020 Thanksgiving donations are made possible in part by several generous sponsors, including Ben E. Keith, Classic Caps and Embroidery, Centennial Radiator Service, Community Coffee, Evan’s Engraving, Buckhead Beef, Hill Country Dairy, Village Baking Co., and Brodnax Printing.

NDG 10/15: The Battle Begins: Early voting is heavy in first days of the 2020 election

For more information about the Norma’s Cafe on W. Davis Street, Dallas Parkway, Park Lane, Plano or in Frisco, having Norma’s Cafe cater your next meal or ordering its famous Mile-High Pies™, call (972) 820-5871 or visit www.NormasCafe.com.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Related Articles

Latest News

South Dallas toy drive revs up for 17th year in honor of Larry Tutson, Jr.

NDG Staff - 0
The Larry Tutson, Jr. Foundation’s annual toy drive and give-away began to honor of a man who lost his life while helping a dear...
Read more
Lead Story

DeSoto Mourns the Passing of Mayor Curtistene McCowan

NDG Staff - 0
On Oct. 29 the City of DeSoto released the following notice of the passing its municipal leader: It is with profound sadness and deep regret...
Read more
Lead Story

Dallas City Council unanimously approves Fair Park Master Plan update

NDG Staff - 0
The Dallas City Council today unanimously approved the 2020 Fair Park Master Plan Update, which outlines the vision and future planned development for Fair...
Read more
Southern Dallas

DeSoto Early College High School teacher receives Humanities Texas 2020 Outstanding Early Career Teaching Award

NDG Staff - 0
DESOTO-- DeSoto Early College High School teacher Cora Garner shows that excellence in instruction and student engagement is still a winning strategy even amid...
Read more
Previous articleSouth Dallas toy drive revs up for 17th year in honor of Larry Tutson, Jr.
Next articleIcons Leading the Way in Southern Sector of Dallas

Black Press of America

ABOUT US

While the other minority-based publications focus on South Dallas, there is only ONE newspaper that focuses on African-Americans in North Dallas and the surrounding areas. It’s the North Dallas Gazette, a good choice when you want to reach a true representation of Dallas African-American consumers.

Contact us: marketing@northdallasgazette.com

FOLLOW US

© North Dallas Gazette © 2009 - 2020

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!