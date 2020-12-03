Trusting in Chariots

By Sister Tarpley

NDG Religion Editor

“Woe to those who go down to Egypt for help, who rely on horses, who trust in the multitude of their chariots and in the great strength of their horsemen, but do not look to the Holy One of Israel or seek help from the LORD.”

(Isaiah 31:1)

It is human nature to want to use whatever means available to us to succeed. However, a conflict arises when we place our total trust in ourselves instead of God.

The idea of maintaining a proper balance between trust and obedience to God versus placing an over dependence upon our natural skill and resources has created problems since Genesis.

We are prone to build strong defenses through our natural gifts to avoid failure and use all of our might to be successful in our endeavors. However, this can often be done at the expense of the supernatural in our lives.

When it comes to receiving from God, it is important we don’t make the same mistake Moses made when God told him to speak to the rock in order to receive water for the people. Instead, He struck the rock and failed to enter the Promised Land.

The people of Israel often fell back to trusting in their own abilities, and God had to send a reproof into their lives.

How do we avoid the trap and maintain a proper balance between the natural and the spiritual? The rule of thumb is to submit every activity to God and use your skill as God directs you.

Be sensitive to God’s leading in all your activities. Avoid trying to build resources for the sake of insulating yourself against calamity which is rooted in fear.

Finally, follow Solomon’s advice: “Trust in the LORD with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways acknowledge him, and he will make your paths straight” (Proverbs 3:5-6).

Talk to God and thank Him for having a purpose for your life and for telling you what His expectations are through the Bible. You don’t want God to be disappointed with you when you fell to meet His expectations of you.

Perhaps you can identify with that from a human standpoint. When you expect a family member to be responsible and to do something that they do not do, or when they make wrong choices in life, surely you must feel very disappointed.

Sometimes you feel frustrated or angry and other times perhaps even broken-

broken. Ask God to help you to be kind-hearted and long-suffering with them, like He is with you.

Ask for His guidance to handle those disappointments with integrity; to remain quiet when you should and to speak up when you should.

Ask for thoughts, words and actions that He wants you to have. And, ask God to forgive you for disappointing Him; in Jesus’ name.