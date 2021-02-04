Biden signs executive orders aimed at tackling racism in America

By Stacy M. Brown

NNPA Senior National

Correspondent

President Joe Biden signed a series of executive orders that his less than two-week-old administration hopes will be a catalyst to tackling America’s long-standing race problem.

Biden’s action focused on equity and included police and prison reform and public housing.

“America has never lived up to its founding promise of equality for all, but we’ve never stopped trying,” President Biden wrote on Twitter just before signing the executive orders.

“I’ll take action to advance racial equity and push us closer to that more perfect union we’ve always strived to be,” the President proclaimed.

Within hours of taking the oath of office on Jan. 20, President Biden signed 17 executive orders to reverse damaging policy put forth by the previous administration.

Throughout his campaign, President Biden pledged to do his part in the fight against systemic racism in America.

One of the Jan. 20 executive orders charged all federal agencies with reviewing equity in their programs and actions.

President Biden demanded that the Office of Management and Budget analyze whether federal dollars are equitably distributed in communities of color.

On Tuesday, Jan. 26, the President reinstated a policy from the Barack Obama administration that prohibited military equipment transfer to local police departments. The President noted the disturbing trends he and the rest of the country reckoned with in the aftermath of the police killing of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and others.

The order prevents federal agencies from providing local police with military-grade equipment, which was used by Ferguson, Missouri officers after police shot and killed an unarmed Michael Brown.

The previous administration reinstated the policy to allow federal agencies to provide military-style equipment to local police.

Like Obama, President Biden has said he also would attempt to eliminate the government’s use of private prisons where unspeakable abuses of inmates – mostly those of color – reportedly occur almost daily.

President Biden also issued a memo that directs the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to promote equitable housing policies with the executive orders.

He also signed an order to establish a commission on policing.