DeSoto votes in favor of ‘Ban-the-Box’ policy for job hiring

Tuesday night, in a 6-1 vote, DeSoto City Council approved a Ban-the-Box policy joining the City of Austin, 36 states, and over 150 cities and counties in implementing hiring policies that aim to give everyone a fair chance at employment. “Ban the Box” refers to the policy of removing the conviction history check-box from job applications. If employers must ask about convictions, they can ask later in the hiring process.
“DeSoto is joining hundreds of other cities and counties in implementing this policy to shift hiring practices so that we focus more on qualifications and less on something that happened in the past. These policies are good for the economy, workers, families, and public safety.”
“No human is Jesus,” said Pastor King. “All who have an offense, have a story. We should give them a fair chance to write a new chapter with Ban-the-Box. They have served their time and we shouldn’t make them serve more.”
