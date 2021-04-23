COVID-19 vaccine site opens to under-served residents in West Dallas

The Wesley Rankin Community Center, in collaboration with Baylor Scott & White Health and Wellness Center, Builders of Hope, Los Altos Neighborhood Association and Dallas Free Press, have joined forces to offer the COVID-19 vaccine on April 28, 2021, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM at the Wesley Rankin Community Center, 3100 Crossman Avenue, Dallas, TX 75212.

“Not everyone has access to the internet at home, on their phones or even data plans to support the online registration processes needed to get an appointment,” said Candace Thompson, Community Outreach Manager, Baylor Scott & White Health and Wellness Center at Juanita Craft Recreation Center. “Taking the vaccine into communities overcomes those barriers. If we look at the people who do not have the greatest number of resources and focus on them, then we can build up what’s needed around them from the grassroots up.”

The vaccine event is a part of Baylor Scott & White Health’s Mobile Vaccine Program (MVP) and a joint effort with community organizations to listen and respond to residents on how to reach some of the most vulnerable pockets of heavily populated, under-served communities where vaccine barriers, such as lack of technology, transportation, and vaccine hesitancy, are slowing vaccination rates in some of the most needed communities.

“We as organizations and community leaders can identify gaps and broken systems all day,” said Shellie Ross, Executive Director, Wesley-Rankin Community Center. “We see the gaps, such as technology, transportation and IDs, excluding neighborhoods from the vaccination process. It isn’t accessible to all. To have Baylor Scott & White listen to us and respond makes us feel seen and heard. This is more than a vaccine. Coming to West Dallas shows that we have worth, and that means the world.”

Registration is required. Residents can register at bit.ly/westdallasvaccine, or call 214.820.4846. Community health workers from Baylor Scott & White Health and Wellness Center are available to assist callers with registration, appointments, and virtual vaccine education sessions.