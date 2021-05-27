W.W. Caruth, Jr. Fund makes major $1.5 million donation towards putting the ‘park’ back in Fair Park

Fair Park First, the nonprofit organization charged with management and stewardship of Fair Park, announced that they have received a generous $1.5 million gift from Communities Foundation Of Texas’ W.W. Caruth, Jr. Fund towards the creation of the new Community Park at Fair Park. The Community Park, designed by renowned architects Studio MLA, will provide a wonderful park experience within walking distance of 13 neighborhoods that previously did not have direct access to greenspace. The new 11-acre Community Park will be dynamic and multi-dimensional – just like Fair Park.

“Communities Foundation of Texas is proud to partner with Fair Park First to help restore, renovate, reactivate and put the “park” back in Fair Park. We are inspired by their vision to support area residents in creating a unique community gathering space, which will further equity and connectedness in alignment with our vision of building a thriving community for all. We look forward to seeing the goals for the Fair Park Community Park realized,” said Sarah Cotton Nelson, Chief Philanthropy Officer at Communities Foundation of Texas (CFT).

The primary goal of the Community Park is to create access to green space for residents of the surrounding neighborhoods, while serving as an attraction to visitors from across the region. Its design and programming will be curated with ongoing input from a diverse group of local residents, so it remains relevant and authentic to the people of South Dallas. It will be a safe and inclusive space for the neighborhoods, as well as a place for recreation, respite, and leisure.

“The Fair Park, Your Park Capital Campaign is honored to have the generous support of CFT’s W.W. Caruth, Jr. Fund to help make this exciting vision for Fair Park a reality. This plan will not only restore and renovate Fair park but will create a new Community Park and additional green space to be enjoyed by future generations.” Margo Ramirez Keyes, Unity Co-Chair and Fair Park First Board Member.

The Community Park is included in Phase One of the Fair Park, Your Park Campaign. The amenities and activities in the park will be focused on improving the health and wellbeing of all Dallasites, creating a Community Park for the entire community. Included in the park design will be Wi-Fi access, splash pads, picnic shelters, an all-age/all-abilities playground, performance stage, game tables, and a flex space open lawn.

District 7 Council Member Adam Bazaldua said, “I’ve always believed there was an equitable and exciting way to activate Fair Park for the neighborhoods, one that isn’t locked off from the community and is more inviting and enticing to residents.” He continued, “I’ve supported Fair Park First’s vision of this underutilized space as a place where residents can enjoy much-needed green space, while also creating an attractive neighborhood destination. This generous gift ensures we are on our way towards making that vision a reality.”

The Fair Park, Your Park Capital Campaign, which has a funding goal of $85 million to fund Fair Park capital improvements, was announced in March of this year and is managed by Rise360 Consulting.

Fair Park First will host a Community Park Interactive Input Session on Tuesday, June 1 at 6:30 PM inside the Fair Park Coliseum. At this meeting, guests will have the opportunity to review preliminary design concepts.