By Sister Tarpley

NDG Religion Editor

“And He said to them, ‘What things?’ And they said to Him, “The things concerning Jesus of Nazareth, who was a Prophet mighty in deed and word before God and all the people.”

– Luke 24:19

God sent prophets to speak His message, but many times people wouldn’t accept their message. So some prophets predicted the future to give them credibility; other prophets did miracles to get people to believe their message.

The Bible describes these “prophets…who have…predicted signs or miracles” (Deuteronomy 13:1-2). Just as God’s prophets in the Old Testament came with supernatural predictions and miracles, so Jesus came doing supernatural things as He preached to the multitudes.

Jesus was a Prophet Mighty in Deed and Word. Lord Jesus, I believe in the miracles recorded in the Bible. Lord Jesus, I believe the truth You spoke in sermons. But I mostly believe because You came into my heart and saved me.

Jesus did miracles for many reasons. He healed because He had compassion on those who suffered. He did supernatural acts to demonstrate His deity. Jesus did signs and wonders because the Old Testament predicted the Messiah would do them.

Jesus worked miracles so His disciples and others would believe in Him. Jesus did miracles because it’s only natural for God to do the supernatural.

Today, let Jesus speak to you as a Prophet Mighty in Deed and Word who has God’s message for you. Today, let Jesus do something supernatural for you.

Thank Jesus, for doing miracles while on earth; they give credibility to His message. But, thank Him for the miracles of your new nature and spiritual sight.