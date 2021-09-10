Dallas Area Calendar of Events

Sep 14 – Dec. 28, Every Tuesday. 5 – 10 pm
Blusey Tuesday: Acoustic show 5-7pm and band from 8-10pm, Dallas House of Blues Restaurant, 2200 N Lamar St, Dallas, No cover
Sep 17 – 7:30 pm; Sep 18 – 7pm
JJ Williamson, Addison Improv, 4980 Belt Line Rd #250, Dallas
Sep 25, Sat 7:30 pm
Dallas Black Dance Theatre: Encore! Dancing beyond borders, W.E. Scott Theatre, 3505 W Lancaster Ave, Fort Worth
Sep 25, Sat, 7 – 9:45 pm
Movies in the Park: Ferris Bueler’s Day Off, Movies in the Park, Klyde Warren Park,
1909 Woodall Rogers, Dallas
Sep 26, Sun 6:30 pm
Steve Hofstetter, House of Blues Dallas, 2200 N Lamar St, Dallas
Sep 29, Wed 8 – 10 pm
WILLOW, Trees, 2709 Elm St., Dallas
Oct. 3, Sun 2:30 pm
TLC with Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory, 300 West Las Colinas Boulevard, Irving
Oct. 10, Sun 6 – 9 PM
All Star Legends of Hip Hop, Music Hall at Fair Park, 909 1st Ave, Dallas
Oct 11, Mon – Oct 12, Tues
J. Cole with 21 Savage: The Off-Season Tour, American Airlines Center, 2500 Victory Ave
Dallas
Dec 18 Sat – Dec 19, Sun
Vets of SNL (Saturday Night Live), Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St, Dallas
