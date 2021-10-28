Kind Clinic teams up with Walgreens to open Dallas clinic

AUSTIN, Oct. 26, 2021 — Texas Health Action (THA), a community-informed non-profit dedicated to providing access to culturally affirming, quality health services in a safe and supportive environment, will team up with Walgreens to open its first Dallas clinic within the Walgreens at 3802 Cedar Springs Road, beginning in early 2022.

Kind Clinic, a program of THA, will offer sexual health services such as HIV testing and care, access to the HIV prevention medication PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis) and PEP (post-exposure prophylaxis), STI testing and treatment, and gender-affirming care.

“Our approach to care is about prioritizing kindness and eradicating stigma around sexual health,” said Christopher Hamilton, chief executive officer of Texas Health Action. “By bringing together Kind Clinic’s experienced team with Walgreens HIV-trained pharmacists at the same location, we are poised to offer services to help patients overcome the persistent barriers they face to effective sexual health and HIV care.”

In 2019, Dallas County had the second highest number of people living with HIV as well as the second highest rate of new HIV diagnoses in the state.1 In the Dallas area, those living with HIV face persistent barriers to effective HIV care including stigma, prejudice and access to affordable services.

“Walgreens has been supporting people living with and at-risk for HIV since the start of the epidemic 40 years ago and is pleased to partner with well-known and trusted organizations like Texas Health Action to bring new HIV and sexual health services to the Dallas area,” said Rick Fernandez, registered pharmacist and regional healthcare director for Greater Texas, Walgreens.

Kind Clinic Dallas – Oak Lawn will offer no-cost sexual health services to all members of the community regardless of race, creed, gender identity and expression, immigration status, sexual orientation, or ability to pay. The clinic will also employ patient advocates who have expertise in serving the LGBTQIA+ community and people living with HIV.

These advocates work with eligible patients to assist them in accessing affordable medications.

Kind Clinic Dallas will become THA’s fourth clinic in the state and the first Kind Clinic to operate within a Walgreens retail location. The organization currently operates clinics in Austin and San Antonio. For more information about Kind Clinic or to make an appointment, visit www.KindClinic.org.