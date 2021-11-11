The Last Battle

“I saw heaven standing open and there before me was a white horse, whose rider is called Faithful and True. With justice he judges and makes war.”

(Revelation 19:11-12).

I used to love old western movies growing up with my three brothers. So often the main characters would get into trouble and just in the nick of time the cavalry would show up blowing their trumpet and riding their horses to announce their arrival to save those in trouble.

Throughout our lives a battle is waged between Satan and God’s Kingdom. There is a last battle coming that will see Jesus and His Army invade the enemies of His kingdom. It is the great climax to thousands of years of warfare.

“He is dressed in a robe dipped in blood, and His name is the Word of God. The armies of heaven were following Him, riding on white horses and dressed in fine linen, white and clean.

“Out of His mouth comes a sharp sword with which to strike down the nations. He will rule them with an iron scepter.”

(Hebrew 19:12-16).

We are all moving treads the winepress of the fury of the wrath of God Almighty. On His robe and on His thigh He has this name written: KING OF KINGS AND LORD OF LORDS” (Revelation toward a day in which we will be judged):

“The dead were judged according to what they had done as recorded in the books.”

(Revelation 20:12-13).

Ultimately, we will all reign with Christ in a new heaven and earth (Revelation 21). How you live your life now will determine your role in the new heaven and earth.

Your life on earth is a mere blink on the scale of time. Whatever hardships you’ve faced on earth will pale in comparison to the glory that is to be revealed when the marriage of the Bride of Christ takes place on that final day.

Be faithful. Stand firm. And see the glory of the Lord. Talk to God; Father in

Heaven, please hear me this morning. I am sorry for my failures as a family member.

I pray that You will forgive me where I have messed up, and will give me wisdom and knowledge and grace to do better.

I pray for every family, that you will bind them together in love that every member will uplift and support one another daily–in all circumstances and challenges that come.

Help us to be forgiving and understanding. I pray for Your blessing upon those who seek Your will and Your continued anointing upon the family unit.

May we all look to You with our whole hearts and turn to You for help in times of trouble as well as look to You with praise and celebration in times of joy.

You tell us in your Word that we are to be thankful in all things. So I am thankful for even the trials that bring us closer together.

Thank You, Father, for loving me and surrounding my family with your protection. Please continue to have mercy upon us and bless us according to Your will. In the precious Name of Jesus.