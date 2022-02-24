Critical Race Theory and the bedeviled mind of Dale Nevis

By Allen R. Gray

Archeologists have identified three major races, Caucasoid (white), Mongoloid (Asian) and Negroid (Black), the physical characteristics of which vary in respect of skin color, hair texture, head form, face, eye, nose, lips, stature, blood group and dermatoglyphic features.

Negroids generally have brown to brown-black or yellow-brown skin color, a strong prognathism face, and hair that is brown to black with a coarse, woolly or frizzly texture. Their eyes are commonly brown to brown-black with a vertical eye-fold; the nasal bridge is usually medium broad to very broad; and their body shape is lateral and muscular.

Those physical characteristics are a perfect description of the Cookeville, Tennessee teacher who was recently fired by the Putnam County School Board on February 7th for stating the obvious to her students…that she is Black. She is one of several teachers who have (or will) fall victim to the state’s newly inducted anti-Critical Race Theory (CRT) laws. She is not the only victim, though.

In another case of an unexpected firing a Blountville, Tennessee teacher who sought to help his students learn to critically evaluate contemporary debates by studying a Ta-Nehisi Coates essay that alludes to white privilege is also fighting for his job.

The rancorous debate around the CRT and what should be done about it is getting critical. White folk are not allowed to say the “N-Word” (in public) or else they will have to face social shaming and maybe a temporary suspension of some kind. Now, Black teachers aren’t allowed to say Black in public or else they will face legal penalties—and a whole lot of other things overjealous politicians can devise.

These unprecedented firings are part of a national movement to protect primarily white students from being indoctrinated with a new view on the American social system and its methods of exacting racial order. This exclusively conservative view is, perhaps, best explained by Putnam County School Board President Dale Nevis in his comments from a February 7, 2022 article in the Onion.

“Simply put, we cannot have a teacher in this school system poisoning our children’s minds with her belief that she is a Black woman,” said Nevis. He went on to say that the fired teacher had been warned on other occasions about telling her students she was Black, telling the teacher the “new laws are clear,” and “…it’s a simple case of student safety.”

Nevis isn’t the only Tennessean with concerns for the safety of white students. The most recent census showed Tennessee is 78% white with a Black population of 17%. But in Cookeville, the Black population is only 4%, with a white population of 91%. That’s the population that voted Nevis and other likeminded individuals as leaders.

Many Americans are clueless to the demands of a newly instituted anti-CRT law that they are now legally obligated to observe and what proponents of the law are saying.

Proponents of the law are saying:

Don’t say white folk nurture a racist society who then use that society for their own benefit.

Don’t say racism is systemic in America and is as inescapable as quicksand.

Don’t say that when two or more non-racists are gathered, racism is there.

Don’t say—even if your life depends on it—that the grave disparities in all aspects of American statistical outcomes are due to racist systems.

One might credit only the southern states with backing this censorship mentality spreads across America from Maine to Arizona. There are 22 US states that have introduced anti-CRT bills into legislation. In five states—Texas, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Iowa, and Idaho—the bill has been passed into law.

Albeit Dale Nevis won’t be satisfied until all 50 states pass an anti-CRT bill into law.

“…We do not want our teachers doing critical race theory in schools, whether that’s forcing students to hear evil theories like ‘My parents are Black,’ or whatever the other critical race theories are that are only meant to divide us,” Nevis ranted. “Look, this divisive rhetoric, like ‘I am a Black person,’ is making our white students feel like they’re inherently inferior. This is a clear-cut case of reverse racism, and our school board won’t stand for it.” He added that Black people in teaching positions is an irrational and far-fetched Communist notion to begin with.

Forensic psychiatrist Dr. Aruna Khilanani gave a talk titled “The Psychopathic Problem of the White Mind,”at Yale University’s School of Medicine on April 6, 2021. During that talk, Dr. Khilanani expressed an opinion that is diametrically divergent to the Nevis view.

“White people are out of their minds and they have been for a long time,” Dr. Khilanani stated. “…We are asking a demented, violent predator who thinks that they are a saint or a superhero, to accept responsibility. It ain’t gonna happen. They have five holes in their brain.”

This anti-CRT movement along with acts like removing books from school libraries are nothing new. This is the same tactic used by Europeans to erase the culture and history of African nations. This is the same scheme Nazis employed when they burned books and confiscated the valuables of the Jewish culture. This is the same scheme used by American oppressors who made it illegal for slaves to read to keep them enslaved. It is what the American education system is doing to us all by subjecting our history lessons to harsh censorship and selective omission, thereby, denying our young their true collective history.

Many of us may never realize what far-reaching implications or destruction the anti-CRT laws may have. We may also never realize the demands the subjective laws placed on educators who hope to illuminate their students with objective clarity and provide another perspective about what the American experience has been.