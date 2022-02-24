Sunday, February 27, 2022

Supreme Court may end affirmative action at Universities

By Stacy M. Brown
NNPA Senior National
Correspondent

The Supreme Court said it will reconsider race-based affirmative action in college admissions.

Last month’s announcement could eliminate campus practices that have widely benefitted African American and Hispanic students.

Policies at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina are at the heart of the issue that the court has agreed to consider.

A student’s race counts among the criteria used to decide who enters class at those institutions.

The Department of Justice late had urged the justices to reject the case against Harvard. (Photo: iStockphoto / NNPA)

The Department of Justice urged the justices to reject the case against Harvard.

“The filing from the office of US Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar emphasized that lower US courts had extensively reviewed Harvard’s racial admissions practices and found them sufficiently limited to meet Supreme Court precedent as they furthered the school’s interest in campus diversity,” CNN reported.

Admissions practices that take a students’ race into account were first upheld in a 1978 Supreme Court decision and reaffirmed in 2003. Such practices have reportedly boosted the admission of Black and Latino students for decades.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Related Articles

Previous articleShareef O’Neal’s Heart Month NFT to raise funds for the American Heart Association
Next articleFilm Review: ‘Marry Me’

Black Press of America

ABOUT US

While the other minority-based publications focus on South Dallas, there is only ONE newspaper that focuses on African-Americans in North Dallas and the surrounding areas. It’s the North Dallas Gazette, a good choice when you want to reach a true representation of Dallas African-American consumers.

Contact us: marketing@northdallasgazette.com

FOLLOW US

© North Dallas Gazette © 2009 - 2020