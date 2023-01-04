Eisemann Center presents ‘The Music of Sam Cooke — A Change is Gonna Come’

Bradd Marquis will perform the music of Sam Cook at the Eisemann Center on the evening of Friday, January 20, 2023. Sam Cooke, also known as Mr. Soul, is considered the pioneer of what we have now come to know as Soul Music.

His influence has spanned over 60 years and touched every single individual, directly and or indirectly, in every genre of music from country to rock to pop. Songs written and sung by Sam Cooke, the pioneer of soul music, are brought to new life by gifted musician Bradd Marquis.

Entertaining and educational, this unique concert experience is loaded with soul-stirring musical hits such as “You Send Me” and “(What a) Wonderful World,” as well as lessons about life, self-empowerment and social change that are still relevant and necessary to this day.

Taking you back in time through the life of Sam Cooke, Marquis will explore his journey from the son of a preacher in Clarksdale, Mississippi, to his recruitment into the number one Gospel group in Chicago, The Soul Stirrers. The concert will be a journey as he crossed over into secular music, his rise as a pop icon, and his tragic death as he began his transformation into a social activist.

One can hide Sam Cooke’s influence behind the veil of his musical accomplishments, but when you genuinely unpack his life, you’ll find his influence lies in his business acumen and willingness to blaze a trail for himself and others.

“This was no tribute act, it was an homage to the legend with great respect and showmanship.” ̶ Garreth Browne of Pure M.

The concert will take place at Eisemann Center at 2351 Performance Drive in Richardson on Friday, January 20, 2023 at 8:00 pm in the Hill Performance Hall.

The Eisemann Center is easily accessible from Highway 75 North taking the Galatyn Parkway/ Renner Road exit going north and the Galatyn Parkway/Campbell Road exit going south or from the DART light rail station at Galatyn Park.

The 2351 Performance Drive in Richardson, Texas tickets are $37-$49 and are available for purchase online at www.eisemanncenter.com or by calling the Eisemann Center Ticket Office at 972.744.4650 and group discounts are available for 10 or more persons.