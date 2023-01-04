The MARCH Foundation awards $50,000 gift to Paul Quinn College

(Black PR Wire) — The MARCH Foundation recently announced the $50,000 donation to serve as scholarships for the historically Black and the nation’s first urban work college.

Located in Dallas, Paul Quinn College, is the oldest historically black college west of the Mississippi. Originally founded in the Spring of 1872 by a group of African Methodist Episcopal Church preachers in Austin, the school’s original purpose was to educate freed slaves and their offspring. Today, the school proudly educates students of all races and socio-economic classes under the banner of its institutional ethos, WE over Me.

The MARCH Foundation, a private non-operating foundation, has announced a gift of $50,000 to provide scholarships for deserving students at Paul Quinn College, the nation’s only Urban Work College and Texas’ first HBCU, located in Southern Dallas. MARCH, which stands for Mutual Alliance Restoring Community Hope, was launched to support the education of African American youth. Kenneth B. Jarvis, a longtime community business and civic leader, founded the group 25 years ago.

With its gift to Paul Quinn, MARCH honors its 25th anniversary and demonstrates its commitment to HBCUs and the growing number of students who need help with skyrocketing tuition. “The MARCH Foundation is committed to investing in the education of Black youth,” Jarvis said, “and we believe that every act of philanthropy – even a small one – meets the needs of deserving students, many of whom are first-generation students who otherwise cannot afford tuition.”

Paul Quinn President Dr. Michael J. Sorrell added, “We are grateful to the MARCH Foundation for their generosity in supporting our students. This gift not only provides a monetary donation which alleviates a cost burden to our students.

“The MARCH Foundation has committed to fostering relationships with our students so they can see what is possible.”

MARCH Foundation’s investment addresses a major issue confronting students and their families, who have seen college debt triple since 2007 and college costs at a four-year college double since 1990. The trend has only emphasized the importance of how completing a college education is more important than ever. A recent Federal Reserve Bank of New York study showed that those with a college degree make on average $22,000 more than someone with a high school diploma. Board Members – African American executive men, all of whom retired from United Parcel Service (UPS), initially funded MARCH with their personal funds.

The foundation has distributed more than $2 million in grants and scholarships, impacting more than 2,000 students to date. The MARCH Foundation believes that higher education is a passport to unsurpassed career pathways, according to MARCH Board Chairman Mel Smith. “We hope that our gift will not only encourage students to graduate but also inspire them to give back later with their time, money and talents,” Smith said.

Paul Quinn College is a private, faith-based, four-year, liberal arts-inspired college.

The mission of Paul Quin College is to provide a quality, faith-based education that addresses the academic, social, and Christian development of students. Under President Sorrell’s leadership, Paul Quinn has become one of the most innovative and respected small colleges in the nation and now serves as a model for urban higher education.

Fortune magazine recognized President Sorrell’s work and the College’s transformation by naming him one of the World’s 50 Greatest Leaders. President Sorrell is also a three-time award winner of HBCU Male President of the Year by HBCU Digest, was selected as 2018-2019 President of the Year by Education Dive and named by Time magazine as one of the “31 People Changing the South.”