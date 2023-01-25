Broadway Dallas announces new season of top stage hits

Broadway Dallas and Broadway Across America (BAA) today announced the full lineup of Broadway shows coming to Dallas for the 2023/2024 Germania Insurance Broadway Series presented by Broadway Dallas. The season includes four Dallas premieres and the return of audience favorites.

Season tickets are available now. Packages start at $230 and new patrons can visit BroadwayDallas.org or call 866-276-4884 (Monday-Friday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.) to subscribe. Subscriber benefits include access to the best seats for one low price, priority access to additional tickets before public on sale, option to enroll in interest and fee-free payment plans, and ticket exchange privileges.

“We’re thrilled to announce such a fantastic season, with four shows premiering at the Music Hall for the very first time and several crowd pleasers making their return. This season has something for everyone,” said Ken Novice, President and CEO of Broadway Dallas.

The 2023/2024 Germania Insurance Broadway Series launches in November with the multi-Tony Award®-winning new musical centered around the making of the 1992 Dangerous World Tour, MJ.

The series continues with Cameron Mackintosh’s acclaimed production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg’s Tony Award®-winning musical phenomenon LES MISÉRABLES; the inspiring journey of a woman who broke barriers and became the Queen of Rock n’ Roll, TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL; the Broadway smash-hit musical based on Tim Burton’s dearly beloved film, BEETLEJUICE; the Tony Award®-winning new musical featuring the songs of Bob Dylan, GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY; the Pulitzer Prize-winning story of America then, told by America now, HAMILTON; Broadway’s beloved Tony Award®-winning musical comedy phenomenon HAIRSPRAY; and the bittersweet comedy featuring one of the greatest musical scores of all time, FUNNY GIRL.

HAMILTON will be presented by Broadway Dallas at the Winspear Opera House as part of its on-going collaboration with the AT&T Performing Arts Center.

All current subscribers will be automatically renewed into the 2023/2024 season. Renewals will be processed on Tuesday, January 31, 2023.

Single tickets to individual shows will go on sale at a later date. Group pricing is available now for groups of 10 or more. Reserve by calling (214) 426-4768 or emailing Groups@BroadwayDallas.org.

Subscribers can make the most of their season with CenterStage. CenterStage members enjoy tailored benefits that enhance their experience each time they visit the theater – all while supporting artistic excellence at Broadway Dallas and helping to spread the spirit of Broadway to all corners of our community.

Broadway Dallas strives to impact the lives of children and families through community outreach and education. Broadway Dallas offers year-round performances for diverse audiences of all ages and provides a wide array of arts-driven, equitable programs, such as ConnecTix, Community Spotlight, 212° Connect, and Broadway Dallas’ annual High School Musical Theatre Awards, all of which have been uniquely created to help us share the spirit of Broadway and will continue in the 2023/2024 season.