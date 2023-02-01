1619 Project One Act Play Festival premieres at Bishop Arts Theater Center

The story of America has traditionally centered around the courage of its founders, the ideals for which they fought and freedom that resulted from their struggle. But in August of 2019, Nikole Hannah-Jones sought to “reframe the country’s history by placing the consequences of slavery and the contributions of Black Americans at the very center of the United States’ national narrative.”

“Illuminating and sobering in equal measure, my intent is that this theatrical and creative production will be a step in the process of healing open wounds and will add to the long overdue public exploration ignited by the book which inspired the production,” said Kurlander, who will direct each of the nine plays, says the play’s Director, Gabrielle Kurlander.

Bishop Arts Theatre Center has commissioned nine local and nationally celebrated playwrights to pen one-act plays based on the New York Times bestselling book “The 1619 Project” authored by Hannah-Jones. Each writer penned a script inspired by a chapter from the book, creating plays which are all less than 20 minutes. The resulting works have topics ranging from redlining to racism, Afrofuturism to antisemitism.

Nonprofit entrepreneur, actor and critically acclaimed director Gabrielle Kurlander is leading the project of nine plays which will be staged for three consecutive weekends February 9 – 26, 2023.

Kurlander's work has been recognized with six AUDELCO Awards for Excellence in Black Theatre, including Outstanding Director of a Musical for Sally and Tom (The American Way) by Fred Newman and Annie Roboff.

Bishop Arts Theater Center is celebrating its 29th anniversary season under the leadership of Playwright-In Residence Franky Gonzalez and Executive Artistic Director Teresa Coleman Wash. The 1619 Project One-Act Festival is sponsored in part by All Stars Project and Dallas Truth Racial Healing and Transformation.