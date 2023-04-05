Jill Scott’s Blues Babe Foundation celebrates its 16th anniversary of helping youth making dreams come true

By Steven N. Larkin

Special to NNPA

On a cool star stoddard evening at the Arden Theater Company one of Philadelphia’s premier theaters hosted the Blues Babe 16st Foundation Anniversary. The Blues Babe Foundations (BBF) is the brainchild of soulful sultry (sensuous) singer / poet, Jill Scott and her inspiration to help young children make dreams happen through education and the arts.

The evening began with a lobby full of Ms. Scott’s colleagues, the Board of Directors for Blues Babe, kids and many of the students who have received scholarships along with many that attended Camp Jill Scott through the years were all smiling, bubbly and full of joy in North Philadelphia! To say the atmosphere was festive would be a huge understatement!

Not that anyone was hungry but the food catered by Edible Delights was the mostess: roast beef, salad with banana peppers along with lots of green stuff was scrupulous! Just picture the lobby full of an array of beautiful people looking like a rainbow with a complete mixture of good-looking ladies, dapper men dressed to impress and of course a host of the young kids, who Ms. Scott has inspired to live their lives to the fullest! Education is the key.

We talked with Brandon Parker one of the kids, who has been inspired and a member of Camp Jill Scott. The 7th grader, how by the way is going to be a Biomedical Engineer, shared the help that the BBF provides the kids is invaluable! She along with her girlfriend Londyn Haywood, look forward to laughing and learning all they can throughout the year in class and especially, when they go to Camp Jill Scott!

A packed group of supporters then entered the auditorium to learn more about the Blues Babe Foundation as Dr. Val Gay, member of the Board of Directors, who happens to be a classically trained soprano, came on stage sharing with the audience all of the dynamic things the foundation has been doing for underserved children in the Philadelphia and Camden area that begin from grades 4th through 7th. She went on to share the foundation keeps track of the participants all the way through High School. Another member of the BBF Board of Directors, Branden Pankey, Vice President Live Nation Urban, then came on to discuss how the BBF is sensitive to the needs of the community and how thankful they are for the community along with the corporate supporters including the fantastic work that along with the financial resources, Pepsco, has provided.

BBF Director, Ms. Aisha Winfield, then came on to expound on how meaningful the work that they do is to make a difference in young people’s lives. Since 2008, the foundation has provided over 300 kids a week of pure fun at Camp Jill Scott! They swim, race, basketball / volleyball where they play hard, laugh and just have fun! The main focus of the BBF is to help young children develop strong learning skills, provide financial help for them to continue their education and not be stalled for a lack of funding.

Of course, the highlight of the evening was Jill Scott and her band! Jilly from Philly was in the house! She simply walked in with her beaming smile and begin to do her thang! Singing ….Is it the Way…the crowd went to a whole brand new level, with a soulful clap! Following up with I am living my life like it’s Golden! She then went on to thank all of her supporters and the difference that they make by providing resources and support to help the kids continue their education. She also went on to share with the audience that she faced so many obstacles while attending college and simply trying to live! While attending Temple University, she actually worked at the Arden Theater in the ticket office and building sets for stage productions! That experience created a movement in her soul to help young people, thus she created the BBF.

In this short journey we call life; The Blues Babe Foundation is, indeed, The Real Thing!

If you have an opportunity to donate and support the Blues Babe Foundation, it would be very much appreciated and wonderful! And by the way, you can make a meaningful difference by investing in our community. For more information, please visit www.bluesbabefoundation.com