We can’t normalize the ending of American democracy

By Arthur Fleming

Those are the words of Justin Jones, one of the “Tennessee Three,” representatives Gloria Johnson, Justin Pearson and Justin Jones.

I believe in order to fight a “fascist thing,“ you must name it and define it. The expelling of State Representatives Justin Jones and Justin Pearson was the first political move from the fascist, extreme right Republican Party, aimed directly at Black political power.

What is fascism? Fascism is a far-right, authoritarian, ultranationalist political ideology and movement characterized by a dictatorial leader or centralized autocracy, using militarism or forceable suppression of opposition; belief in a natural social hierarchy and subordination of individual interests for the perceived good of the nation and race, and strong regimentation of society and economy.

This system was made famous by Adolf Hitler, third reich.

First, let’s acknowledge the fact that our beloved America was created using what we now call fascism. The definition above defines the American fascist dynamics from her beginning. The White Republican super majority in the Tennessee State House of Representatives demonstrates an affinity for the fascist bug hiding in our quilt of diversity.

White Rep. Andrew Farmer spoke in the Tennessee House in the tradition of George Wallace and Bull Connor, dismissing concerns about gun violence as temper tantrums.

I believe this is the moment, or tipping point when the African American community leadership is being called upon once again to help our nation to a better place through our never-ending fight for America.

How should our community respond to this very real threat to our political freedoms and security as presented by the Tennessee Three event?

Political freedoms, believed to be won and secure, are no longer won, nor secured; therefore, we must mobilize our African American communities in SEVEN areas in an EMERGENCY manner to facilitate a mobilized response to VOTER SUPPRESSION with VOTER EDUCATION AND REGISTRATION.

As a first phase of response, we must mobilize around the following:

• Communications (social media infrastructure in place)

• Civil rights organizations

• Devine Nine

• Black colleges and institutions

• Churches

• Voter registration and education

• “Freedom bus” rides (Summers 2.0 information tool)

With the knowledge, and talent we possess as a community, I have no doubt we can meet this moment just as our ancestors and elders before us.

African Americans hold a special place in this America. We are the keepers of American moral authority, so let’s lean into this moral authority and claim our rightful place in this country, built on the free labor of our ancestors, so our children can be unburdened by America’s burdensome past.

I believe expelling the Tennessee Three, freedom fighters will create more freedom fighters among our youth. The Tennessee Three are right in saying, ”WE CAN’T NORMALIZE THE END OF DEMOCRACY.”

Peaceful protest is our right, not our privilege.