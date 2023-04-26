NDG Book Review: Take “Life and Other Love Songs’ on your next retreat

By Terri Schlichenmeyer

Dr. Karen Stills, vice chancellor of student success at Dallas College, has been selected to participate in the 2023-2024 class of the Aspen Rising Presidents Fellowship, which begins in July. As a fellow, she will work closely with accomplished community college presidents, Aspen leaders and Stanford University faculty over the 10-month fellowship to further define and assess student success at Dallas College and clarify her vision for excellent and equitable outcomes for students.

Dr. Stills is an equity-minded leader dedicated to illuminating education as a catalyst for hope and opportunity. “I genuinely believe that community colleges are vehicles for transforming families’ lives,” she said. As a first-generation college graduate, she is passionate about ensuring success for all students, particularly those who have been historically marginalized and underserved.

With over 20 years of experience, Dr. Stills provides leadership for student success, guided pathways, career and transfer services, as well as degree audit at Dallas College. Her strategic initiatives focus on student persistence, completion, transfer and career development. Recently, she led Dallas College’s transformation from its system of more transactionally focused academic advisors to specially trained success coaches, geared to support the holistic needs of students and help them to overcome barriers to success in higher education.

Dr. Stills holds a bachelor’s degree in business management from the University of New Orleans, a Master of Business Administration from Amberton University, and a doctorate from San Diego State University’s Community College Leadership Program.

“What is special about the Aspen Rising Presidents Fellowship is that it brings student success, equity, and transformational leadership together,” said Dr. Stills. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to learn from the lived experiences of college presidents who have done meaningful work. I’m hoping to leverage this experience to strengthen my skill sets to become a better leader for my team and for the students and community we serve.”

Stills will join 34 fellows from around the country who represent the next generation of college leadership. Selected through a competitive process, this year’s cohort of Aspen fellows is 74% women and 60% people of color. They will join a network of over 300 forward-thinking peers—155 of whom are sitting college presidents.

“Each cohort of the Rising Presidents Fellowship is different,” said Josh Wyner, executive director of the Aspen Institute College Excellence Program. “And what they all share is a passion to advance excellence and equity in student outcomes and the commitment to ensure that the colleges they lead continuously improve.”