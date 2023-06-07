Dallas CASA seeks Black volunteers for critical mission

Dallas CASA needs more Black volunteers to serve Black children living in foster care. More than 43% of Dallas County children removed from homes and placed into foster care are Black. However, only 15% of Dallas CASA volunteer advocates serving these children are Black. A CASA volunteer can make a critical and immediate impact in a child’s life. Learn how you can help.

Dallas CASA serves children and families of all cultures, abilities, identities and backgrounds. The agency is committed to advocating for the best interest of all children in the foster care system and providing each child with the highest quality volunteer advocacy possible. To meet this goal, Dallas CASA strives to recruit volunteers of diverse backgrounds so that our volunteers reflect the diversity of the children served.

Guest speakers will include:

• Corey Anthony, senior vice president engineering and operations AT&T, Dallas CASA volunteer advocate and past chair of the Dallas CASA Board of Directors

• Priscilla Anthony, longtime volunteer advocate at Dallas CASA and finalist for the 2021 Nonprofit Volunteer of the Year Award given by D CEO Magazine and Communities Foundation of Texas

• Cynt Marshall, CEO of the Dallas Mavericks, current chair of the Dallas CASA Board of Directors and Dallas CASA volunteer child advocate

The trio will share their experiences being Dallas CASA volunteer advocates and how cultural connections can strengthen a volunteer’s advocacy.

The event will take place 6 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 29. To register, email Nancy Nevarez at nnevarez@dallascasa.org.

Dallas CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) seeks to protect children, restore childhood and help child victims of abuse or neglect achieve their full potential. The agency’s trained and supervised community volunteers are assigned by judges to advocate for the best interests of children who have experienced abuse or neglect and are living in the protective care of the state.

For many children in foster care, their Dallas CASA volunteer is the only consistent, caring adult in their lives during a frightening, uncertain time. Now in its 43rd year, Dallas CASA serves more children than any of the more than 900 CASA programs nationwide. While Dallas CASA envisions a day when all children experience safe and enriching childhoods, the agency currently provides a child advocate for every Dallas child in need. In 2022, 1,324 Dallas CASA volunteers were assigned to advocate for 2,611 children in protective care. To learn more, visit dallascasa.org.