Summer tennis tutoring scholarships set at Juneteenth Tennis Exhibition

Let’s enjoy a different spin on Juneteenth. Celebrate it with tennis at the Juneteenth Tennis Exhibition at Kiest Tennis Center!

The Juneteenth Tennis Exhibition has family fun for everyone. High school players from Southern Dallas will participate, hustling’ to earn three tennis tutoring scholarships.

In addition, two special events are scheduled. One is the awesome Celebrity Doubles Match. Celebrities include Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson; City Council Member Chad West; Director of Missional Outreach and Assistant to the Bishop of the North Texas Conference, UMC, Rev. Andy Lewis; District Superintendent for the North Texas Conference, UMC, Rev. Edlen Cowley; and Director of Children/Youth and Lay Speaker at The Village UMC, Melissa Clay.

The charity event is organized by Camp Wisdom UMC and primarily supports its Youth Outreach.

We hope to spur more interest in tennis among youth and in more communities, says General Berry, Jr., committee chair. “We’re also thrilled to have Chad, Melissa, Edlen and Andy in our Celeb Match—accomplished folks making a difference. The gathering simply demonstrates wide support for our program.

“It’s for a good cause, and folks attending should have plenty of fun seeing our celebs play their hearts out and sweat a little bit.”

The ”New School vs. Old School” Match is also scheduled to return. “It pits two young players against two very old dudes,” Berry says.

Tickets may be purchased at the event or online at tithe.ly. Simply scan the QR code here, which will take you to the payment process. From the drop-down menu, select Tennis Exhibition, and scroll to the bottom. Please place a “check mark” to cover the processing fee.

The exhibition opens at 7 a.m. on June 17 at Kiest Tennis Center, located 2324 W. Kiest Rd., Dallas, 75224. The celeb match is scheduled to start at 8:30 a.m.

For more information, contact the Camp Wisdom’s Administrative Assistant, Pat Wilson at info@cwumcdallas.org, 817-680-6203, or, Ms. Beasley at minnie.faye@sbcglobal.net or 214-205-9991.