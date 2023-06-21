In addition to lungs and heart, air quality from wildfires is bad for the brain

PHILADELPHIA (Newswise) — Air pollution is projected to kill approximately 9 million people each year and has been designated by the World Health Organization as the single greatest environmental health concern.

“Air pollution is a major public health issue related to a variety of ailments, such as asthma, lung cancer, heart disease, and stroke,” says Domenico Praticò, M.D., Professor and Director of the Alzheimer’s Center at Temple. We now have evidence that air pollution, such as wildfire smoke, poses a hazard to the brain as well,” Praticò says.

Recent research suggests a link between dementia and exposure to tiny particles or droplets in the air that are two and one-half microns or less wide, known as PM 2.5 particles.

The brain is protected from pathogens and larger molecules by the blood–brain barrier, reports the National Institutes of Health. However, studies suggest these tiny particles can also enter the nose and be carried straight to the brain via the olfactory nerve, bypassing the blood-brain barrier, while carrying dioxins, iron, lead, and other toxins to do damage, said Masashi Kitazawa, molecular neuropathologist at the University of California, Irvine.

According to a recent study published in the British Medical Journal that looked at 16 different observational studies, there is strong evidence for a biological relationship between PM 2.5 exposure and the onset of dementia. The authors discovered a 17% increase in the incidence of dementia for every 2 microgram increase in annual PM 2.5 exposure per cubic meter of air.

According to the World Health Organization, over 50 million individuals worldwide suffer from dementia, with this figure anticipated to triple by 2050.

As the Environmental Protection Agency fights to tighten air quality rules, it is estimated that up to 90 to 95% of the world’s population is exposed to harmful levels of PM 2.5 particles. Although the mechanisms by which air pollutants affect the risk of dementia are not fully known, it is clear that these small particles can have a deleterious impact on brain function.

Reduced exposure to air pollution can have a substantial influence on public health, potentially helping to lower the global incidence of dementia.

While reducing air pollution has been a struggle due to the strong influence of producers of fossil fuels on our government, it is an important step towards improving public health and lowering the global burden of dementia. We can work towards a better future for ourselves and future generations by adopting individual and communal actions like walking, biking, or taking public transportation instead of driving. Indoor air quality can also be improved by employing air purifiers and limiting the use of polluting goods like certain cleaning chemicals and paints.

Domenico Praticò, MD, is the Scott Richards North Star Charitable Foundation Chair for Alzheimer’s Research, Professor and Director of the Alzheimer’s Center at Temple, and Professor of Pharmacology at the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University.