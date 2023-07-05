Dallas CASA’s Parade of Playhouses opens at NorthPark on July 14

Dallas CASA’s beloved annual event Parade of Playhouses returns to NorthPark Center July 14 to 30. The event features custom-designed and built children’s playhouses available to win by raffle. Parade of Playhouses raises critical funds and awareness for Dallas CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) as the agency seeks to protect children and restore childhoods.

This year’s Parade of Playhouses, Dallas CASA’s 28th parade, is presented by Crest Cadillac / Crest INFINITI / Crest Volvo. Parade Grand Marshal is KDC. NorthPark Center has graciously hosted the event since it began in 1996, with playhouses displayed throughout the center.

Currently, there are 14 planned playhouses, with architects and builders finalizing plans before opening day July 14. Designs include a two-story playhouse with a rock wall, a playhouse designed to look like a city skyline, a hobbit house with a secret escape hatch, a NASA spaceship, a playhouse inspired by artist Piet Mondrian, a movie theater complete with ticket booth and curtained theater, a playhouse designed to look like a Dallas Mavs player’s shoe and more.

Dallas CASA trains and supervises community members to serve as advocates for children who have experienced abuse or neglect and are living in the protective care of the state. For many children in foster care, their Dallas CASA volunteer is the only consistent, caring adult during a frightening time.

Parade of Playhouses allows Dallas CASA to raise funds, recruit more volunteers and share information with the community about child abuse and neglect. “Every year, we are delighted and amazed by the wonderful creativity found in these playhouses,” said Kathleen M. LaValle, president and CEO of Dallas CASA. “But what really impresses me is that every designer, builder and craftsperson is donating their time and energy to benefit children in foster care. They understand and support our mission.”

In an overwhelmed child welfare system, Dallas CASA’s volunteers serve as a line of defense for children who’ve entered a complicated and strained child welfare system. In 2022, 1,324 volunteers served 2,611 Dallas County children. They advocate in homes and courtrooms and with families and caseworkers for every need a child might have – medical, emotional, educational and more.

“Our incredible volunteers do whatever they can to bring safety, healing and permanency to children,” LaValle said. “The work they do is often quiet, behind-the-scenes work, but the difference they can make in the life of a child is profound. They allow children’s voices to be heard above all else and give children a lifeline they desperately need.” “Everyone at Crest looks forward to Parade of Playhouses,” said Crest Auto Group Managing Partner Mike Brosin. “For us, these houses represent secure and safe futures for children who have experienced abuse or neglect.”

“NorthPark Center is pleased to be a longtime host partner for Dallas CASA’s Parade of Playhouses, raising important funds for the organization’s mission of keeping children in our community safe,” said NorthPark’s Director of Marketing Kristen Gibbins. “For more than 25 years, these whimsical playhouse creations have brought joy and delight to all who come across them, and we look forward to their return each summer.”

“While KDC has long been committed to serving the community, working with Dallas CASA’s Parade of Playhouses has brought new meaning and insight into what we do and why we’re doing it,” said KDC President Toby Grove.

“The children served by Dallas CASA don’t know what tomorrow might hold, and that strikes at all our hearts. We’re happy to partner with Dallas CASA as they seek to protect children, restore childhood and help child victims of abuse or neglect reach their full potential.”

Raffle tickets to win a playhouse can be purchased during the event for $5 each or five for $20 on the Dallas CASA website at dallascasa.org or at NorthPark Center. Winners will be randomly selected on the final afternoon of the event, July 30.